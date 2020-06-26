INDUS : Proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit (PDF, 32 KB)

INDUS Holding AG
Bergisch Gladbach
WKN 620 010/ISIN DE0006200108
Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held as a virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting on Thursday, August 13th2020, 10.30 h (CEST)
Proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the 2019 fiscal year
The Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose to appropriate the balance sheet profit for the 2019 fiscal year in the amount of EUR 79,575,626.08 as follows:
Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.80 per dividend- bearing
share (24,450,509):
EUR 19,560,407.20
Transfer to other retained earnings:
EUR 59,000,000.00
Profit carried forward:
EUR 1,015,218.88
Balance sheet profit:
The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Bergisch Gladbach, March 26, 2020
INDUS Holding AG
The Board of Management
EUR 79,575,626.08
