INDUS Holding AG

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

INDUS : announces non-cash write-downs on goodwill and on property, plant and equipment in the Automotive Technology segment

0
11/07/2019 | 11:00am EST

In the third quarter of 2019, INDUS Holding AG recognized non-cash write-downs on goodwill and on property, plant and equipment in the amount of EUR 12.5 million in the consolidated financial statements. These write-downs exclusively relate to the Automotive Technology segment. They are the result of the poorer outlook of the entities affected by the write-downs, which became apparent during the current planning process and the subsequent impairment tests.

In line with the forecast of 14 October 2019, the Board of Management continues to project operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before impairment of between EUR 129 million and EUR 135 million for the full year 2019. Taking the write-downs into account, earnings before interest and taxes are expected to amount to between EUR 116 million and EUR 122 million.

EBIT are composed as shown on page 12 of the H1 2019 Interim Report of INDUS Holding AG.

The complete Interim Report for Q3 2019 will be published on 14 November 2019.

Disclaimer

Indus Holding AG published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 15:59:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 735 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 82,1 M
Debt 2019 543 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 875 M
Chart INDUS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
INDUS Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,80  €
Last Close Price 35,80  €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Schmidt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Abromeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Allerkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Späth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG-8.21%969
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.36.85%129 195
3M COMPANY-8.68%100 059
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY45.57%96 244
SIEMENS AG11.28%94 723
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.40.15%57 066
