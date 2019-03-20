Log in
INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
INDUS : joins ACAM network for research and application of additive manufacturing

03/20/2019

• Access to knowledge and infrastructure of the Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing (ACAM)
• Joint R&D projects with over 30 industrial partners• Case-related training and further education from experts

INDUS Holding AG is a new business member of the ACAM Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing at the Campus of the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH). 'Additive manufacturing' stands for production processes in which materials are used to build up components by adding layer after layer on the basis of digital design data.

The ACAM was founded in 2016 to promote the industrialization of research results in additive manufacturing. It brings together the expertise of more than 16 specialist research and development facilities of the RWTH and the Fraunhofer Institutes in Aachen. Apart from more than 100 researchers, the ACAM network consists of more than 30 industry members. They support the ACAM financially and define the common research and development direction of the ACAM by posing practice-related questions. The purpose of the exchange and knowledge transfer within the network is to help spread additive manufacturing technologies and open up new market opportunities for machine suppliers, manufacturing service providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The 45 small and medium-sized portfolio companies of the INDUS Group cover a broad range of industries - from mechanical engineering, construction and infrastructure to medical engineering and life sciences. Additive manufacturing and, in particular, the possibilities opened up by 3D printing therefore play an important role for the future viability of the majority of the portfolio companies. 'INDUS promotes innovation at its portfolio companies and supports them both with know-how and financially within the framework of its internal development bank model,' says Axel Meyer, member of INDUS Holding AG's Board of Management. 'The ACAM gives INDUS the opportunity to effectively expand its 3D printing knowledge and to benefit from the comprehensive expertise and research and development resources of a neutral research platform and its network.'

INDUS is already using 3D printing in plastics and metal processing. In cooperating with the ACAM, INDUS primarily focuses on the further development of methods, processes and process knowledge. As an ACAM member, INDUS not only benefits from access to specific ACAM research projects and services but also uses the comprehensive ACAM qualification and further training offerings for staff training courses and seminars.

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering / life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 45 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2018, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 1.7 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

About ACAM:

The ACAM Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing provides access to expertise, consulting services and advanced training in additive manufacturing (AM) within the framework of individual industrial partnerships. It sees itself as a one-stop shop for AM and focuses on issues such as industrialization, new materials, plant technology, design for AM and innovative business models. The ACAM is an integral part of the Engineering Valley at the RWTH Aachen Campus, a unique ecosystem of industrial and research partners. For more information on the Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing, visit www.acam-aachen.de

Disclaimer

Indus Holding AG published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:34:10 UTC
