MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  IndusInd Bank Limited    532187   INE095A01012

INDUSIND BANK LIMITED

(532187)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IndusInd Bank : 4Q Net Profit Fell 12% on Higher Provisions

04/28/2020 | 01:14am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 12% from a year earlier, weighed on by provisions that rose in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian lender said late Monday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 3.15 billion Indian rupees ($41.3 million) from INR3.60 billion, the bank said.

Operating profit before provisions rose 38% to INR28.57 billion from INR20.67 billion while provisions increased 56% to INR24.40 billion from INR15.61 billion.

IndusInd Bank said it has a counter-cyclical buffer of INR2.6 billion amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% to INR91.59 billion from INR75.50 billion.

The amount of cash and cash equivalent rose 8.6% to INR160.54 billion at the end of March from INR147.83 billion a year earlier, the lender said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 187 B
EBIT 2020 105 B
Net income 2020 50 522 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 5,53x
P/E ratio 2021 5,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,51x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 282 B
Chart INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IndusInd Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 407,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumant Kathpalia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sridhar Kalpathi President
Arun Tiwari Chairman
Paul Abraham Chief Operating Officer
S. V. Zaregaonkar Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED3.09%3 705
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
