IndusInd Bank : 4Q Net Profit Fell 12% on Higher Provisions

By Kosaku Narioka



IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 12% from a year earlier, weighed on by provisions that rose in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian lender said late Monday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 3.15 billion Indian rupees ($41.3 million) from INR3.60 billion, the bank said.

Operating profit before provisions rose 38% to INR28.57 billion from INR20.67 billion while provisions increased 56% to INR24.40 billion from INR15.61 billion.

IndusInd Bank said it has a counter-cyclical buffer of INR2.6 billion amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% to INR91.59 billion from INR75.50 billion.

The amount of cash and cash equivalent rose 8.6% to INR160.54 billion at the end of March from INR147.83 billion a year earlier, the lender said.

