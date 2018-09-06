Induslnd Bank : Schedule of Analyst(s)or Investor(s) Meet - September 6, 2018

|
lnduslnd Bank
|
September 6,2018
|
'fhe Asst. Vice President
|
The Deputy General Manager
|
Listing Department
|
Corporate RelationshiP DePt.
|
National Stock l)xchange of India Ltd.
|
BSE I,td.
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
1't Floor, New Trading Ring
|
Plot No.C/l, G Block
|
Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers
|
Bandra*Kurla Complex
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Murnbai - 400 051
|
NSE Symbol: INDUSINDBK
|
BSIJ Scrip Code: 532187
|
Madam / Dear Sir,
Subject: Disclosure under SEBI (Listine Oblisations and Disclosure Requirements)
Resulations. 2015 (Listine Resulations)
Pursuant to Listing Regulations, please find below the particulars of Institutional Investors / Analysts meeting / call held on Septemb er 6,2018 in New York.
GQG i4rtnels !,!.C
ital International
Caoital Research Global InvestorsAltrinsic Global Advisors I.lc Msdc Management Lp
lle_w_ _V_eq19l A!yt!ep, Lp
ln compliance with the Regulation 46, the information is being hosted on the Bank's website wtry,ullndusud.qam
Kindly take the above information on record and oblige' Thanking you,
Yours faithfully, l-or Induslnd Bank Limited
-$s9'
ansari Mehta
Asst. Company Secretary
Induslnd Bank Limited, 701-801 Solitaire corporate Park 1 67, Guru Hargovindji Marg, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093. Maharashtra. India Tel: (022) 66412200 Fa* (0221 66412224
Registered Office: 2401 Gen. Thimmayya Road, Pune 41 1 001, India
Tel.: (020) 2634 320'l Fax: (020) 2634 3241 Visit us at www.indusind.com CIN: L65l 9l PNl 994PLC076333
Disclaimer
IndusInd Bank Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 13:31:03 UTC