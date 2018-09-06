Log in
INDUSLND BANK LTD (INDUSINDBK)
Induslnd Bank : Schedule of Analyst(s)or Investor(s) Meet - September 6, 2018

09/06/2018

lnduslnd Bank

September 6,2018

'fhe Asst. Vice President

The Deputy General Manager

Listing Department

Corporate RelationshiP DePt.

National Stock l)xchange of India Ltd.

BSE I,td.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1't Floor, New Trading Ring

Plot No.C/l, G Block

Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers

Bandra*Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Murnbai - 400 051

NSE Symbol: INDUSINDBK

BSIJ Scrip Code: 532187

Madam / Dear Sir,

Subject: Disclosure under SEBI (Listine Oblisations and Disclosure Requirements)

Resulations. 2015 (Listine Resulations)

Pursuant to Listing Regulations, please find below the particulars of Institutional Investors / Analysts meeting / call held on Septemb er 6,2018 in New York.

GQG i4rtnels !,!.C

ital International

Caoital Research Global InvestorsAltrinsic Global Advisors I.lc Msdc Management Lp

lle_w_ _V_eq19l A!yt!ep, Lp

ln compliance with the Regulation 46, the information is being hosted on the Bank's website wtry,ullndusud.qam

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige' Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, l-or Induslnd Bank Limited

-$s9'

ansari Mehta

Asst. Company Secretary

Induslnd Bank Limited, 701-801 Solitaire corporate Park 1 67, Guru Hargovindji Marg, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093. Maharashtra. India Tel: (022) 66412200 Fa* (0221 66412224

Registered Office: 2401 Gen. Thimmayya Road, Pune 41 1 001, India

Tel.: (020) 2634 320'l Fax: (020) 2634 3241 Visit us at www.indusind.com CIN: L65l 9l PNl 994PLC076333

Disclaimer

IndusInd Bank Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 13:31:03 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 150 B
EBIT 2019 82 133 M
Net income 2019 45 797 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 24,38
P/E ratio 2020 19,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,42x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,01x
Capitalization 1 115 B
Chart INDUSLND BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Induslnd Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSLND BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 2 124  INR
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Romesh Sat Pal Sobti Chief Executive Officer Director & MD
Ramaswami Seshasayee Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Abraham Chief Operating Officer
S. V. Zaregaonkar Chief Financial Officer
Kanchan Uday Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSLND BANK LTD12.91%15 551
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.15%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%311 034
WELLS FARGO-2.84%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
