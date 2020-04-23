Log in
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.

(ITX)
INDITEX : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy

04/23/2020 | 02:12am EDT

Jefferies raises his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 28.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
02:12aINDITEX : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
04/22Global garment industry calls for support for manufacturers
RE
04/17INDITEX : HSBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/15INDITEX : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/13INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Fashion giant Inditex working at reduced capaci..
RE
04/08INDITEX : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04/03EXCLUSIVE : Spain's coronavirus crisis stalls global fashion giant Inditex
RE
04/03HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M sees second-quarter loss, plans cost cuts as pandemic sla..
RE
04/03HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M sees second-quarter loss, plans cost cuts as pandemic sla..
RE
04/03HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Expects to Post Loss for 2Q After March Sales Fell 46% on..
DJ
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2021 24 563 M
EBIT 2021 3 462 M
Net income 2021 2 594 M
Finance 2021 6 858 M
Yield 2021 3,30%
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
EV / Sales2021 2,76x
EV / Sales2022 2,29x
Capitalization 74 749 M
NameTitle
Carlos Crespo González Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Executive Chairman
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Amancio Ortega Gaona Non-Executive Director
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-1.52%80 958
KERING-20.55%66 435
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.37%45 437
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.96%29 391
HENNES & MAURITZ-31.80%21 283
ZALANDO SE-7.04%11 352
