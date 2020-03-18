Industria de Diseño Textil S A : Inditex Sales Fell 24% in Early March Due to Pandemic -- Update

Log in
03/18/2020 | 06:06am EDT

--Inditex reported higher FY 2019 net profit and sales, but said coronavirus is significantly affecting its business

--Sales during the first 16 days of March dropped by nearly a quarter

--The Spanish fashion giant has temporarily shut thousands of stores due to the pandemic and said it couldn't guide on FY 2020

By Cristina Roca

Inditex SA on Wednesday reported higher net profit and sales for fiscal 2019 but said sales plunged 24% during the first 16 days of March as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily shut thousands of stores.

Inditex reported net profit of 3.64 billion euros ($4.03 billion) for the year ended Jan. 31, up from EUR3.44 billion a year earlier but below analysts' expectations of EUR3.83 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

Sales for the year rose 8% to EUR28.29 billion, the Spanish fashion giant said. At local currencies, sales grew 8%, while like-for-like sales grew 6.5%, it said.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is now having a very significant effect on Inditex's business.

The company said its local-currency store and online sales fell 4.9% from Feb. 1 to March 16, but the decline was 24% for the March 1 to March 16 period. As of Wednesday, the fashion giant has had to temporarily close 3,785 stores in 39 markets, it said.

In brighter news, the owner of Zara, Pull & Bear and Oysho said all but 11 of its stores in China had reopened as the country recovers from the worst of the pandemic.

Inditex's online business in China continued to operate in February, Chief Executive Pablo Isla said during a conference call. He declined to say whether the company had observed an increase or decline in online sales in China for that period.

The company said it was too early to guide on fiscal 2020 as it can't gauge the full effect of the pandemic on the full year. Its underlying like-for-like sales growth rate continues to be 4%-6%, it said.

Inditex said it isn't the right time to decide on the dividend to propose for 2019. The net income generated will be allocated to reserves, and a final proposal will be submitted at a later board meeting before the company's annual general meeting in July, it said.

Inditex booked a EUR287 million inventory provision in its fiscal 2019 accounts, "to account for the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic might have on the net realizable value of the spring/summer inventory."

This provision represents about 10% of Inditex's total inventory balance, Citi analysts said, adding that this could be a benchmark for other retail players.

Given the sudden drop in demand caused by the pandemic, Inditex's business model--which relies on quickly pumping out new products and keeping inventory levels low--should play in its favor, the bank's analysts said.

The provision caused Inditex's gross margin to shrink to 55.9% from 56.7% the year prior, the company said.

Inditex said it is actively managing operating expenses to minimize the hit from the virus. Its online business continues to develop normally in all its markets, it said.

Inditex added its supply chain is operating as normal.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

