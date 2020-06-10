Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.    ITX   ES0148396007

INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.

(ITX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Industria de Diseño Textil S A : Inditex invests in technology to merge online with in-store shopping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Staff wearing protective mask waits for customers at the entrance of a Zara store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

Zara owner Inditex unveiled a 2.7 billion euro (£2.4 billion) investment in technology on Wednesday to make it easier for customers to track the items they want, blurring the lines between online and in-store shopping.

Using the fashion retailer's app, shoppers will be able to browse a specific store's stock to buy items for collection the same day, reserve a changing room, find garments in store via a map and self check-out using QR codes.

The idea is that sophisticated control of stock and high-tech tools for shoppers to locate items both in store and online will lead to more sales at full-price.

The technology will be rolled out across Inditex's stores over the next three years, a company spokesman told Reuters.

One billion euros of the investment is earmarked for a proprietary technology platform, the company said.

Inditex uses radio frequency technology, attached as a chip to the alarm on clothing, to keep track of stock. This tracking technology, already in use for some time at its brands like Zara and Massimo Dutti, will be used across all the group's brands by the end of 2020.

Although Inditex reported plunging first-quarter sales on Wednesday as physical stores were forced to shut, resulting in its first ever loss, it managed to keep inventory 10% lower - a testament to its short lead times and ability to react quickly to changes in demand.

In contrast, H&M said its stocks of unsold goods had grown to just above 41 billion Swedish crowns (£3.5 billion) at the end of April, from 37.2 billion at the end of February and 40 billion a year earlier.

Inditex made a 287 million euro write-off on unsold spring/summer stock due to the coronavirus lockdowns at the time of its full-year results in March.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL
01:21pINDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex invests in technology to merge online w..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:54aINDITEX : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
09:26aZara to Close 1,200 Stores as It Outlines Post-Coronavirus Future--Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:32aINDITEX : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:24aZara's Owner Bets Crisis Will Speed Up Fashion's Big Trend
DJ
07:21aINDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 274 M 26 423 M 26 423 M
Net income 2021 2 081 M 2 363 M 2 363 M
Net cash 2021 6 545 M 7 431 M 7 431 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 79 981 M 90 888 M 90 803 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 122 745
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 25,33 €
Last Close Price 25,68 €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Crespo González Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Executive Chairman
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Amancio Ortega Gaona Non-Executive Director
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-18.35%90 888
KERING-10.29%74 585
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.37%62 438
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.74%36 104
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-16.16%28 827
ZALANDO SE43.51%18 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group