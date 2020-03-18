Industria de Diseño Textil S A : Zara-owner Inditex sales plunge, writes down inventory due to coronavirus

The cash-rich fashion group said it would book a provision of 287 million euros (260.62 million pounds) as the outbreak reduces the value of its spring/summer inventory and would postpone a decision on whether to pay out the 2019 annual dividend until later in the year.

"The solidity of the group's 2019 earnings and strong balance sheet puts us in a strong position for tackling the challenges emerging in 2020," the company said in a statement.

Unlike many retailers struggling to adapt to changing shopping habits, Inditex has a pile of cash in its coffers. Net cash stood at 8.06 billion euros at the end of the year, the company said, up 20% on year.

Retailers like Nike Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc and Under Armour Inc have closed stores in the United States and other markets as they move to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In a sign of how the sudden drop in demand can hurt stores already struggling from falling sales, British furniture and clothing retailer Laura Ashley said on Tuesday it intended to appoint administrators as the pandemic kept shoppers away.

Inditex has temporarily shut all its stores in domestic market Spain where there has been a nationwide lockdown since Saturday with a government-ordered closure of bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items.

Spain is the second-worst affected country by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe after Italy and accounts for the fashion retailer's largest network of stores by far.

Inditex reported annual net profit of 3.64 billion euros, up 6% from the year ago period. The growth would have been 12% had it not been for the booked provision, the company said.

The company said online sales were continuing and the group's supply chain was functioning normally. All stores in China but 11 were open, the company said. Inditex has over 600 stores in China, around a third of which are fast-fashion leader Zara.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Sonya Dowsett