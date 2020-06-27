Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China plans to grant investment banking licenses to lenders - Caixin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 11:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign of the Industrial and ICBC at the venue for the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

China's securities regulator plans to grant investment banking licenses to commercial lenders as part of efforts to breed industry behemoths in the face of fiercer foreign competition, business magazine Caixin reported.

A pilot scheme could involve at least two of China's largest banks getting the green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to conduct investment banking business on the mainland, according to Caixin.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country's top lender, submitted a plan to CSRC in late 2018 seeking to set up a securities unit with registered capital of 100 billion yuan, Caixin reported.

In contrast, Chinese brokerage giant Citic Securities has registered capital of 13 billion yuan.

ICBC declined to comment. CSRC didn't return an emailed request for comment.

Regulators' desire to break the wall between commercial and investment banking was fueled by mounting competition from foreign players, according to Caixin.

China scrapped foreign ownership caps in the brokerage business earlier this year as part efforts to fully open its $40 trillion financial industry. Global investment banks including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse have won regulatory approval for majority stakes in their Chinese ventures.

Currently, investment banking is off-limits to most Chinese banks, though Bank of China and China Development Bank control brokerage businesses onshore under special arrangements by the government.

In addition, many Chinese banks, including ICBC, China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of Communications (BoCom), operate investment banking through their Hong Kong subsidiaries.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Leng Cheng and Emily Chow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.34% 2.91 End-of-day quote.-12.61%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. 0.21% 4.79 End-of-day quote.-13.54%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.80% 6.17 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
CITIC LIMITED -1.47% 7.36 End-of-day quote.-29.37%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.87% 24.25 End-of-day quote.-4.15%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.31% 9.588 Delayed Quote.-26.84%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.04% 4.76 End-of-day quote.-20.67%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.57% 47.05 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -8.65% 189.19 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 7.0835 Delayed Quote.1.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
06/27China plans to grant investment banking licenses to lenders - Caixin
RE
06/22INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Fitch Downgrades ICBC Macau's USD Subordi..
AQ
06/08China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform drive
RE
05/24China's efforts to resolve financial risks slowed by virus - local central ba..
RE
05/20LUCKIN SCANDAL RIPPLE EFFECT PROMPTS : sources
RE
05/20LUCKIN SCANDAL RIPPLE EFFECT PROMPTS : sources
RE
05/18INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Dozens at China's ICBC bank test negative..
RE
05/17ICBC Gets RBNZ Approval to Expand New Zealand Banking Services
DJ
05/17RBNZ says registers Chinese bank ICBC for banking services in New Zealand
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 813 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 321 B 45 355 M 45 355 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,89x
Yield 2020 6,16%
Capitalization 1 785 B 252 B 252 B
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 445 106
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,81 CNY
Last Close Price 4,35 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Vice President, GM-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.81%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-9.79%119 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group