Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was held by telephone conference on 18 February 2020. There were 14 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 12 directors attended the meeting in person and 2 directors attended the meeting by proxy, namely Mr. Nout Wellink appointed Mr. Yang Siu Shun, Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu appointed Mr. Anthony Francis Neoh to attend the meeting and exercise the voting right on their behalf. Mr. Guan Xueqing, the Board Secretary, attended the meeting. Members of the board of supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, and requirements under the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the proposals stated below:

1. Proposal on the Setting of Chief Business Officer of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result of this proposal: 14 valid votes, 14 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

In order to further enhance the Bank's operation and management strength, facilitate the continuing and steady development of businesses, the Board resolved to set the post of Chief Business Officer (the "CBO") in the senior management personnel of the Bank. CBO will participate into the division of responsibilities of the senior management personnel and will be responsible for the management and decision-making of the business lines under his/her separate administration and will be accountable and report to the President of the Bank.

Setting the post of CBO will help further reinforce the force of the Senior Management team of the Bank, better implement the strategies of the Board and realize the business development targets.