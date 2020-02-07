Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on the Resignation of Executive Director and Senior Executive Vice President

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Mr. Hu Hao, Executive Director and Senior Executive Vice President of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), tendered his resignation to the board of directors (the "Board") of the Bank on 7 February 2020, resigning from the positions as Executive Director, member of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Consumer Protection Committee, the Risk Management Committee, the Related Party Transactions Control Committee and the US Risk Committee of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President due to change of job assignments. Mr. Hu Hao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank.

Mr. Hu Hao joined the Bank in 1984. For 36 years, Mr. Hu Hao has performed his duties diligently and conscientiously, always strived for pioneering and innovation, and has been keen to make progress. He has made important contributions in areas including the Bank's corporate governance, advancement of the strategy of international and comprehensive development, investors relationship management, business operation and legal risk management. Mr. Hu Hao has played an active role in promoting the Bank's development in areas including inclusive finance, the financial services for advanced manufacturing and private enterprises and the financial services for the Belt and Road Initiative, and has gained active progress in promoting the Bank's competitiveness and service ability in businesses such as corporate banking, institutional banking, investment banking, settlement and cash management and financial leasing and other businesses.