Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China asks banks to halt new sales of products that may lead to unlimited losses, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:24am EDT
A man rides an electric bike past the CBIRC building in Beijing

The Chinese regulator has asked commercial banks to halt new sales of a wide range of wealth management products that might lead to unlimited losses for investors, two sources told Reuters.

At the weekend, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) gave verbal instructions to banks to halt new sales of products that could trigger open-ended losses for investors, and requested reports on the outstanding size of related products, according to two direct sources who are familiar with the matter.

CBIRC's move came nearly a week after heavy losses were recorded in a crude oil futures trading product sold by the country's fourth-largest lender, Bank of China (BoC).

The CBIRC didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after working hours on Monday. BoC had no comment.

By Cheng Leng and Emily Chow
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.35% 2.86 End-of-day quote.-0.35%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 5.06 End-of-day quote.0.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
10:24aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : China asks banks to halt new sales of pro..
RE
08:02aChina's ICBC suspends open positions for commodities trading products
RE
07:27aICBC to Suspend Some Commodity-Trading Products
DJ
04:48aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Releases 2019 Annual Results
PU
04/23INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : quaterly earnings release
03/30China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller ki..
RE
03/30China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller ki..
RE
03/29China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus impa..
RE
03/27Three of China's big banks beat profit estimates, warn of coronavirus impact
RE
03/27INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : & Commercial Bank of China 2019 Net Profi..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 809 B
EBIT 2020 593 B
Net income 2020 319 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,84%
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
P/E ratio 2021 4,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,09x
Capitalization 1 785 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,91  CNY
Last Close Price 4,62  CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%248 921
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%132 937
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.64%115 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group