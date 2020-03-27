Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China's top bank ICBC posts 4.2% rise in quarterly profit, beats estimates

Log in
03/27/2020 | 04:53am EDT
Sanitation worker wearing a face mask walks past a branch of ICBC in Wuhan

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),, the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, reported a 4.2% rise in fourth quarter net profit on Friday, beating expectations.

Net income for the three months ended December rose to 60.512 billion yuan ($8.53 billion) from 58.05 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing. Profits for the full year rose 4.89% to 312.224 billion yuan.

Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of 58 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate and a Reuters calculation. For the year, analysts were expecting 310 billion yuan.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Blair)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 785 B
EBIT 2019 574 B
Net income 2019 309 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,52%
P/E ratio 2019 5,49x
P/E ratio 2020 5,21x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 1 808 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,04  CNY
Last Close Price 4,74  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 644
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.61%301 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%202 797
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.49%198 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 068
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-42.57%126 362
