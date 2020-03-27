Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China's top bank ICBC posts 4.2% rise in quarterly profit, beats estimates

Net income for the three months ended December rose to 60.512 billion yuan ($8.53 billion) from 58.05 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing. Profits for the full year rose 4.89% to 312.224 billion yuan.

Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of 58 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate and a Reuters calculation. For the year, analysts were expecting 310 billion yuan.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Blair)