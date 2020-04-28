Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Chinese bank ICBC posts 3% profit rise despite pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:38am EDT

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), , the world's biggest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 3.04% in the first quarter despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit rose to 84.49 billion yuan ($11.94 billion) in the three months through March from 82.01 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The results from China's biggest commercial lender marked the slowest growth in its first quarter earnings since 2017, according to Reuters calculations.

China's economy posted the first quarterly contraction since at least 1992 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government restricted people from travelling and going back to work to contain the spread, reducing revenue for companies and income for residents.

ICBC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.43% at end-March, the same level as the end of December.

Bad loans at the bank totalled 250.1 billion yuan at end-March, compared with 240.19 billion yuan at end-2019.

The banking sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio climbed in the first quarter to 2.04%, the banking and insurance regulator said, the highest level since the global financial crisis.

The rise came despite Chinese regulators moving to give banks leeway, allowing them to postpone some loan repayments until the end of June, as credit card and mortgage defaults surged.

About one-third of Chinese bank loans are to sectors including transport and retail that are significantly stressed by the pandemic, according to S&P Global.

The largest banks are best placed to absorb such losses with a better ability to get financing and resilience to withstand a substantial volume of bad loans, S&P said in a research note in April.

ICBC's net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between interest paid and earned and a key gauge of profitability - was 2.2% at end-March, versus 2.24% at end-2019.

ICBC has suspended access for new investors to retail products linked to commodity futures this week due to extreme market volatility amid the global pandemic, following regulatory guidance to halt a wide range of products that may cause unlimited losses for investors.

A broad tightening on such products could hurt bank profits, said Anthony Chan, chief Asia investment strategist at Union Bancaire Privée.

ICBC's mainland shares gained 0.4% ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. They have lost 13% in 2020, worse than an around 6% year-to-date decline of the blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300>, giving the bank a market value of 1.78 trillion yuan, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijng and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
07:38aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese bank ICBC posts 3% profit rise de..
RE
06:27aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese bank ICBC posts 3% profit rise de..
RE
06:21aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC 1Q Net Profit Rose 3.0% Thanks to Hi..
DJ
04/27China's ICBC closes commodity-linked products to new investment
RE
04/27China's ICBC closes commodity-linked products to new investment
RE
04/27China asks banks to halt new sales of products that may lead to unlimited los..
RE
04/27China asks banks to halt new sales of products that may lead to unlimited los..
RE
04/27ICBC to Suspend Some Commodity-Trading Products
DJ
04/27INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Releases 2019 Annual Results
PU
04/23INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 809 B
EBIT 2020 593 B
Net income 2020 319 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,70%
P/E ratio 2020 5,37x
P/E ratio 2021 5,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,09x
Capitalization 1 782 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,91  CNY
Last Close Price 4,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%251 709
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%288 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 614
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%199 879
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%133 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.53%118 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group