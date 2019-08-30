Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China    601398   CNE000001P37

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's Bank of Jinzhou Posts Net Loss After Delay in Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

BEIJING -- China's troubled lender Bank of Jinzhou reported a 4.59 billion yuan (about $640 million) net loss in 2018 after a monthslong delay in filing its annual report amid rising concern over the deteriorating health of some small lenders.

The Hong Kong-listed lender said late Friday that its net loss was a result of increased bad loans and a change of accounting measures that have more stringent requirements on loan impairment. In 2017, the bank reported CNY8.98 billion net profit.

Net interest income, which accounts for a major share of the lender's operating revenue, rose 3.1% on the year to CNY19.10 billion in 2018, while net fee and commission income rose 2.8% to CNY757.5 million.

The financial statement came after Bank of Jinzhou got a lifeline from three state investors including China's biggest bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China.

Concern over the potential for more defaults in the banking system has climbed after a rare seizure of Baoshang Bank, a regional lender based in northern China's Inner Mongolia. While China's said the takeover was an isolated incident and didn't indicate broader problems, investors started to focus on a dozen of small lenders including Bank of Jinzhou.

Bank of Jinzhou's 2018 auditor, Ernst & Young, resigned days after the official seizure of Baoshang Bank over a failure to have enough documents to resolve questions over certain loans made by the bank.

Bank of Jinzhou reported CNY18.51 billion in nonperforming loans in 2018, more than eight times the amount recorded in 2017. Its bad-loan ratio surged to 4.99% at the end of 2018.

The bank's capital adequacy ratios as well as loan loss coverage ratio fell below regulatory requirements.

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions agreed in July to take stakes in Bank of Jinzhou. ICBC said one of its units would pay up to 3 billion yuan for a 10.82% stake, which the state bank said in a briefing Thursday was made to serve Beijing's call for a supply-side change in the financial sector.

Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.53 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD 0.00% 7 End-of-day quote.-9.44%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA -0.55% 5.39 End-of-day quote.2.08%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP -1.55% 28.65 End-of-day quote.28.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 7.1546 Delayed Quote.4.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
08/30China's Bank of Jinzhou Posts Net Loss After Delay in Filing
DJ
08/30China's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom
RE
08/30China's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom
RE
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Releases the H1 2019 Results
PU
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : China's ICBC sees limited impact from LPR..
RE
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Proposed Appointment of Director
PU
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
08/29Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 1st Half Net Profit Rose 4.7%
DJ
08/27China's BoCom first half profit rises 4.9% on interest, fee income growth
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 792 B
EBIT 2019 571 B
Net income 2019 310 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 6,23x
P/E ratio 2020 5,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 2 022 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,47  CNY
Last Close Price 5,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Yong Miao Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%258 630
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%349 178
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%254 396
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.24%203 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 110
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-8.56%145 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group