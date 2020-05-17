Log in
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
News 
News

ICBC Gets RBNZ Approval to Expand New Zealand Banking Services

05/17/2020 | 08:41pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has been approved to expand its banking operations in New Zealand, the country's central bank said Monday.

The registration of ICBC as a bank allows it to operate both as a branch of its Chinese head office and through its New Zealand subsidiary, which was established in November 2013, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said.

The branch is expected to expand ICBC's banking services, including wholesale banking, the Reserve Bank said.

singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.35% 2.87 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.20% 5.02 End-of-day quote.-0.79%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.20% 5.09 End-of-day quote.-0.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.59368 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 826 B
EBIT 2020 596 B
Net income 2020 319 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,87%
P/E ratio 2020 5,15x
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 1 772 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,90 CNY
Last Close Price 4,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%249 453
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.38%261 699
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.79%249 453
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.49%197 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.36%186 005
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%133 353
