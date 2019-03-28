Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (Environmental, Social, Governance) Report
President's Statement
President：
Gu Shu
We see glorious flowers in spring and yield solid fruit in autumn. The year of 2018 is fruitful. In the past year, China began to fully implement the requirements of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and also celebrated the 40th anniversary of national reform and opening-up, and ICBC got o to a ying start of carrying out a new round of three-year plan. In spite of profound and complicated changes in the external environment, the Bank stuck to the overall tone of "seeking progress without compromising stability", fulfilled its responsibilities as a major bank, served the real economy, improved service quality, promoted nancial innovation, tightened risk prevention and control, enhanced the people-centered concept, and thus created the best business results over the past five years. The Bank reported net profit at RMB 298.7 billion, up 3.9%, ROE at 13.79%, CAR at 15.39%, NPL ratio at 1.52% and social contribution per share at RMB2.53, playing a positive role in promoting sustainable economic development, social advancement and environmental improvement.
The Bank stayed true to the underlying mission of finance serving the real economy in 2018 by keeping on enhancing value-creating ability and value contribution, devoting ourselves to maximizing the comprehensive value of economy, environment and society and realizing our own sustained, healthy development in the course of promoting a well-aligned match between social responsibility and mission statement. The Bank made an overall promotion for green finance development, strengthened the prevention and control of environmental and social risks, and recorded a synchronous improvement in economic, social and ecological benefits. It took the initiative to optimize the credit arrangement, focus on high-end manufacturing, cultivate the happiness industry and promote the Internet of things, and served the shift of the real economy towards high-quality development. The Bank deepened the nancing support for private enterprises, innovated in modes of financial targeted poverty alleviation, and improved the inclusive financial system featuring "broad coverage, multi-tier,high-frequency and ability to sustain" so that financial services could really benefit the people's well-being. As of the end of 2018, the Bank registered various loans of RMB15.42 trillion in total, an increase of 8.3% on a yearly basis. The balance of green lending to energy-saving and environmental-friendly projects and services came in at RMB1.24 trillion, up 12.61%. The balance of inclusive loans at the measure of the CBIRC arrived at RMB321,685 million, up by 18.1%. The balance of loans for financial targeted poverty alleviation reached RMB155,945 million, up 22.76%.
In 2018, the Bank adhered to the business philosophy of "being customer-centric", made sweeping progress in smart bank building, actively constructed a three- dimensional services system of "online and oine, articial and intelligence, deliver and interaction", and constantly advanced platform development of "ICBC Mobile", "ICBC Mall" and "ICBC Link". As a result, the Bank's Internet-based finance users numbered 429 million, a record high in history. The Bank improved the global network layout and enhanced global service capabilities, and as of the end of 2018, the Bank now has 426 subsidiaries in 47 countries and regions and indirectly covers 20 African countries through equity participation in Standard Bank Group. Following the trend of FinTech and bank development, we actively applied advanced technology into building a comprehensive, intelligent and ecological modern financial products & services system, and strove for providing more new era-dened and intelligent nancial services. We set up the Financial Technology Department, aimed at giving full play to the positive role of FinTech in boosting business transformation and development and enabling that traditional and emerging business
can support each other and finance and technology can integrate. Moreover, we prepared to establish the wealth management subsidiary to push forward the business upgrade and development on all fronts under the guidance of the new rules on asset management.
In 2018, the Bank kept in mind that security and prudence are the very foundation for lasting prosperity of a bank, proactively coped with the reforming requirements of the financial regulators and the latest progress in market environment, and always defended the bottom lines of risk and compliance. The Bank further enhanced risk appetite management of the Group, perfected country risk limit management, promoted the Group's consolidated management, reinforced risk penetration to subsidiaries and comprehensively optimized the risk management system. The Bank augmented the Group's stress testing against market risk, implemented whole- process risk management and product control for wealth management, promoted anti-fraud technology to inclusive finance and proposed the whole-process and full-chain dynamic monitoring and early warning plan for cross-nancial activities. The Bank optimized and adjusted industrial credit policies by industries, and continued to stabilize asset quality. By using big data and artificial intelligence technology, the Bank improved its anti- money laundering risk monitoring. The Bank continued to perfect the consumer protection mechanism, maintain the stability of economic and nancial landscapes and protect the safety of customers' nancial assets.
In 2018, upholding the attitudes of "equity, openness, respect and integration", the Bank carried out the people- oriented philosophy thoroughly, earnestly protected the legitimate rights and interests of employees, and established and perfected the career development mode covering multiple lines of posts and broadened the promotion space for employees, promoting the integration of employee progress and corporate development. With a focus on building a bank in which people enjoy learning, the Bank delivered 44,700 training sessions to 5.24 million people, with each person receiving trainings of 10.43 days averagely. The Bank is committed to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world. We launched the "operation-go-green" initiative, advocated paperless oce, introduced innovative energy-saving and emission-reducing models, took part in various public welfare activities at home and abroad in diversied ways, strengthened exchanges and cooperation with non-prot organizations and the public, encouraged employees to give back to the society through various means. In 2018, it made outward donations of RMB104 million and launched 4,222 volunteer activities of over 240,000 hours.
With strong impetus and great ambition, we are in a good time to forge ahead bravely. 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and it is also a key year for building a moderately prosperous society in an all-around way. The Bank will remain tasked with serving the real economy, highlight the high-quality development of economy, walk unswervingly towards business transformation, keep preventing and controlling risks, forge ahead in spite of difficulties to do a solid work as a fighter and doer, make even bigger contribution to the steady and healthy development of the real economy, so that finance can be truly serve the people and benet the people.
President:Gu Shu
28 March 2019
Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018
About Us
Company Prole
Connotation of Responsibility
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was established on 1 January 1984. On 28 October 2005, the Bank was wholly restructured to a joint-stock limited company. On 27 October 2006, the Bank was successfully listed on both Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Through its continuous endeavor and stable development, the Bank has developed into the leading bank in the world, possessing an excellent customer base, a diversified business structure, strong innovation capabilities an d mar ke t co mp e ti ti ve n ess . The Bank regards service as the very foundation to seek further d eve l o p m e nt an d a d h e re s to create value through services while providing a comprehensive range of nancial products and services to 7,033 thousand corporate customers and 607 million personal customers.
The Bank has been consciously integrating the social responsibilities with its development strategy and operation and management a c t i v i t i e s , a n d g a i n i n g w i d e re co gnition in the asp e c t s of p r o m o t i n g i n clu si ve f i n a n ce, su p p o r tin g t a r g e te d p ove r t y relief, protecting environment and resources and participating in public welfare undertakings.
The Bank always keeps in mind its underlying mission of serving the real economy with its principal business, and along with the real economy it prospers, suffers and grows. Taking a risk-based approach a n d n e v e r o v e r s t e p p i n g t h e bottom line, it constantly enhances its capability of controlling and mitigating risks. Besides, the Bank remains steadfast in understanding and following the business rules of commercial banks to strive to be a century-old bank. It also stays
committed to seeking progress with innovation while maintaining stability, continuously enhances the strategy of mega retail, mega asset management, mega investment banking as well as international and comprehensive development, and actively embraces the internet. The Bank unswervingly delivers specialized services, and pioneered a specialized business model, thus making it "a craftsman in large banking".
The Bank was ranked the 1st place among the Top 1000 World Banks by The Banker, ranked 1st place in the Global 2000 listed by Forbes and topped the sub-list of commercial banks of the Global 500 in Fortune for the sixth consecutive year, and took the 1st place among the Top 500 Banking Brands of Brand Finance for the third consecutive year.
"Excellence for You - Excellent services to clients, Maximum returns to shareholders, Real success for our people, Great contribution to society" is not only a corporate social responsibility objective of ICBC, but also the solemn commitment made to various stakeholders. The Bank is committed to serving common interests of various stakeholders in economic and social development, promoting sustainable economic development and social progress, developing core values such as "Integrity, Humanity, Prudence, Innovation and Excellence", and maximizing comprehensive value to economy, environment and society.
Delivering
Sticking to
Excellence
Our Founding
Mission
Build a World-
People-
class and
Customer's
modern nancial
oriented
enterprise
Favourite
with global
competitiveness
Security and
Leading in
Prudence
Innovation
Responsibility Communication
Corporate Culture
Mission
Value
Vision
Excellence for
Integrity Leads to
Build a world-class
You, Excellent
Prosperity, Integrity,
and morden nancial
Services to Clients,
Humanity, Prudence,
enterprise with global
Maximum Returns to
Innovation, Excellence
competitiveness
The Bank paid great attention to communication with stakeholders. By establishing the mechanism for combination of instant and regular communication and coordination of communication on specific topics and international exchange, the Bank ensured constant and good exchanges with key stakeholders and encourage d involvement of relate d par ties by ac tively tapping into the role of new media platforms.
Launching the social responsibility column at the official website and the intranet to update and issue information in time
Enhancing interactive exchanges with the public through new media channels such as microblog, ICBC Link, and third-party social platforms
Instant
communication
Releasing a social responsibility report annually
Regularly issuing performance reports
Shareholders, Real
by adhering to the
Success for Our People,
principles of "delivering
Great Contribution to
excellence,sticking
Society
to our founding
mission, customers'
favorite,leading in
innovation,security and
prudence,and people-
oriented"
Regular
Holding employee representative meetingscommunication and employee communication meetings
Roadshows & Reverse Roadshows
Special
communication
Participating in related conference of
A t t e n d i n g r e l a t e d
United Nations Environment Programme
meetings of the Global
Attending related meetings of United
Reporting Initiative
Nations Global Compact
International
exchange
Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018
Delivering Excellence
Leveraging a sound corporate governance framework, the Bank promoted the transformation of operation, offered innovative products and services, strove to enhance profitability and risk management, promoted the reasonable distribution of social resources via optimal allocation of financial resources, further stepped up efforts to build a green financial system to improve economic, social and ecological benefits and created superior value for all the stakeholders including shareholders, customers and employees as well as the society.
Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018
