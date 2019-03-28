Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (Environmental, Social, Governance) Report

We see glorious flowers in spring and yield solid fruit in autumn. The year of 2018 is fruitful. In the past year, China began to fully implement the requirements of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and also celebrated the 40th anniversary of national reform and opening-up, and ICBC got o to a ying start of carrying out a new round of three-year plan. In spite of profound and complicated changes in the external environment, the Bank stuck to the overall tone of "seeking progress without compromising stability", fulfilled its responsibilities as a major bank, served the real economy, improved service quality, promoted nancial innovation, tightened risk prevention and control, enhanced the people-centered concept, and thus created the best business results over the past five years. The Bank reported net profit at RMB 298.7 billion, up 3.9%, ROE at 13.79%, CAR at 15.39%, NPL ratio at 1.52% and social contribution per share at RMB2.53, playing a positive role in promoting sustainable economic development, social advancement and environmental improvement.

The Bank stayed true to the underlying mission of finance serving the real economy in 2018 by keeping on enhancing value-creating ability and value contribution, devoting ourselves to maximizing the comprehensive value of economy, environment and society and realizing our own sustained, healthy development in the course of promoting a well-aligned match between social responsibility and mission statement. The Bank made an overall promotion for green finance development, strengthened the prevention and control of environmental and social risks, and recorded a synchronous improvement in economic, social and ecological benefits. It took the initiative to optimize the credit arrangement, focus on high-end manufacturing, cultivate the happiness industry and promote the Internet of things, and served the shift of the real economy towards high-quality development. The Bank deepened the nancing support for private enterprises, innovated in modes of financial targeted poverty alleviation, and improved the inclusive financial system featuring "broad coverage, multi-tier,high-frequency and ability to sustain" so that financial services could really benefit the people's well-being. As of the end of 2018, the Bank registered various loans of RMB15.42 trillion in total, an increase of 8.3% on a yearly basis. The balance of green lending to energy-saving and environmental-friendly projects and services came in at RMB1.24 trillion, up 12.61%. The balance of inclusive loans at the measure of the CBIRC arrived at RMB321,685 million, up by 18.1%. The balance of loans for financial targeted poverty alleviation reached RMB155,945 million, up 22.76%.

In 2018, the Bank adhered to the business philosophy of "being customer-centric", made sweeping progress in smart bank building, actively constructed a three- dimensional services system of "online and oine, articial and intelligence, deliver and interaction", and constantly advanced platform development of "ICBC Mobile", "ICBC Mall" and "ICBC Link". As a result, the Bank's Internet-based finance users numbered 429 million, a record high in history. The Bank improved the global network layout and enhanced global service capabilities, and as of the end of 2018, the Bank now has 426 subsidiaries in 47 countries and regions and indirectly covers 20 African countries through equity participation in Standard Bank Group. Following the trend of FinTech and bank development, we actively applied advanced technology into building a comprehensive, intelligent and ecological modern financial products & services system, and strove for providing more new era-dened and intelligent nancial services. We set up the Financial Technology Department, aimed at giving full play to the positive role of FinTech in boosting business transformation and development and enabling that traditional and emerging business