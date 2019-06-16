Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from CSRC on the Non-Public Issuance of Domestic Preference Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE RECEIPT OF

APPROVAL FROM CSRC ON THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE

OF DOMESTIC PREFERENCE SHARES

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") recently received the Approval on the Non-Public Issuance of Preference Shares by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No. 1048) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), which approved the non-public issuance of no more than 700 million domestic preference shares by the Bank. The approval will be effective for six months from the date of approval.

The details of the Bank and the sponsoring institutions for the non-public issuance of domestic preference shares are as follows:

Issuer: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Chairman: Chen Siqing

Contact person: Qiao Jinsheng

Domicile: No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing

Tel: 86-10-6610 8608

Fax: 86-10-6610 7571