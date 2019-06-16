Log in
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from CSRC on the Non-Public Issuance of Domestic Preference Shares

06/16/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE RECEIPT OF

APPROVAL FROM CSRC ON THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE

OF DOMESTIC PREFERENCE SHARES

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") recently received the Approval on the Non-Public Issuance of Preference Shares by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No. 1048) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), which approved the non-public issuance of no more than 700 million domestic preference shares by the Bank. The approval will be effective for six months from the date of approval.

The details of the Bank and the sponsoring institutions for the non-public issuance of domestic preference shares are as follows:

  1. Issuer: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
    Chairman: Chen Siqing
    Contact person: Qiao Jinsheng
    Domicile: No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing
    Tel: 86-10-6610 8608
    Fax: 86-10-6610 7571
  1. Joint Sponsoring Institution (Joint Lead Underwriter): Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.
    Legal representative: Yang Dehong
    Sponsor representatives: Jin Licheng and Zhang Yi
    Project coordinator: Wang Dong
    Project team members: Xu Lan, Liu Dengzhou, Sun Lin, Li Jiawen, Feng Qiang, Ji Guanheng, Hu Zhangtuo, Guo Fangchi, Bu Quanzheng, Zuo Jia and Pei Yixuan
    Domicile: No. 618 Shangcheng Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone
    Tel: 86-10-5931 2966
    Fax: 86-10-5931 2908

Joint Sponsoring Institution (Joint Lead Underwriter): CITIC Securities Company Limited

Legal representative: Zhang Youjun

Sponsor representatives: Sun Yi and Cheng Yue

Project coordinator: Pu Ruihang

Project team members: Gao Guangwei, Xue Fan, Li Xiaoli, Peng Yuan, Xu Ying, Wang Zheng, Zhu Zhishuai, Li Yigang, Liu Yicheng and Wei Ziyuan

Domicile: North Tower, Excellence Times Plaza II, No. 8 Zhong Xin San Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province

Tel: 86-10-6083 8888

Fax: 86-10-6083 3930

The board of directors of the Bank will handle the relevant matters in respect of the non-public issuance of domestic preference shares in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the requirements stipulated in the relevant approvals from the regulatory authorities including the CSRC and the authorizations granted by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

16 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing and Mr. GU Shu as executive directors, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 02:43:05 UTC
