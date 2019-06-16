Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from CSRC on the Non-Public Issuance of Domestic Preference Shares

Joint Sponsoring Institution (Joint Lead Underwriter): CITIC Securities Company Limited
Legal representative: Zhang Youjun
Sponsor representatives: Sun Yi and Cheng Yue
Project coordinator: Pu Ruihang
Project team members: Gao Guangwei, Xue Fan, Li Xiaoli, Peng Yuan, Xu Ying, Wang Zheng, Zhu Zhishuai, Li Yigang, Liu Yicheng and Wei Ziyuan
Domicile: North Tower, Excellence Times Plaza II, No. 8 Zhong Xin San Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province
Tel: 86-10-6083 8888
Fax: 86-10-6083 3930
The board of directors of the Bank will handle the relevant matters in respect of the non-public issuance of domestic preference shares in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the requirements stipulated in the relevant approvals from the regulatory authorities including the CSRC and the authorizations granted by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
The Board of Directors of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Beijing, PRC
16 June 2019
