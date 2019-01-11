Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of Postponement of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019 and Extension of Book Closure Period

Log in
0
01/11/2019 | 07:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT OF POSTPONEMENT OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 27 December 2018 and the notice (the "Notice") of the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 to be held on 15 February 2019 (the "EGM"). The EGM was originally scheduled to be held at the Bank's head office, No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC at 2.30 p.m. on Friday, 15 February 2019, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the two resolutions as set out in the Notice.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EGM

Due to the need for work arrangements coordination and considering the actual conditions of the Bank, after careful consideration, the board of directors of the Bank resolved that the EGM originally scheduled to be convened at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 February 2019 will be postponed and will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 26 April 2019. The venue of the EGM will remain unchanged at the Bank's head office, No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC.

EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

In order to determine the entitlement for the shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members was originally scheduled to be closed from Wednesday, 16 January 2019 to Friday, 15 February 2019 (both days inclusive). Due to postponement of the EGM, the last date for closure of the register of members of the Bank will be extended from Friday, 15 February 2019 to Friday, 26 April 2019 (the last day inclusive). Accordingly, transfer of shares will not be processed from Wednesday, 16 January 2019 to Friday, 26 April 2019 (both days inclusive). Holders of H Shares whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Bank at the close of business on Tuesday, 15 January 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM.

PROXY FORM

Save for the aforesaid changes, the proxy forms of the EGM will remain unchanged and valid for the EGM postponed to Friday, 26 April 2019. Shareholders who have not yet returned the proxy forms but intend to attend and vote at the EGM are advised to complete and return the proxy forms in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the postponed EGM (i.e., by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 25 April 2019). For the avoidance of doubt, any proxy form duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the shareholders remains valid for the EGM postponed to Friday, 26 April 2019, and the relevant shareholders are not required to submit the proxy forms again.

REPLY SLIP

Save for the aforesaid changes, the reply slip of the EGM will remain unchanged and valid for the EGM postponed to Friday, 26 April 2019. The deadline for returning the reply slip will be extended from Saturday, 26 January 2019 to Saturday, 6 April 2019. Shareholders who have not yet returned their reply slips but intend to attend and vote at the EGM are required to complete and return the reply slips in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before the aforementioned date to the Bank's board of directors' office or the H share registrar of the Bank. The Bank's board of directors' office is located at No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing 100140, PRC (Tel: (86 10) 8101 1187, Fax: (86 10) 6610 6139). The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990). For the avoidance of doubt, any reply slip duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the shareholders remains valid for the EGM postponed to Friday, 26 April 2019, and the relevant shareholders are not required to submit the reply slips again.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. YI Huiman and Mr. GU Shu as executive directors, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si and Mr. Nout WELLINK as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:08:03 UTC
