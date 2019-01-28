Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of Resignation of Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESIGNATION OF

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Mr. Yi Huiman tendered his resignation to the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") on 26 January 2019. Due to change of job assignments, Mr. Yi Huiman has resigned from the positions as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of the Bank, Chairman and a member of the Strategy Committee of the Board. According to the relevant regulations, Mr. Yi Huiman's resignation takes effect when it is delivered to the Board. Mr. Yi Huiman confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and that there are no matters related to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank.

During his tenure as the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Yi Huiman performed his duties diligently and conscientiously, always strived for reform and innovation and was keen to make progress. He has made significant contributions to the Bank in a number of areas including corporate governance, operation of the Board, strategic development, business operation, risk management, and international and diversified development of the Bank. Mr. Yi Huiman has extensive expertise in the banking industry, and possesses deep insights into the principles underlying the development of the banking and finance industry. He has a broad international vision, strong entrepreneur spirit and a strong sense of responsibility. During his tenure, Mr. Yi Huiman led the team in effectively implementing the economic and financial policies and strategies of the State, remaining dedicated to providing the Bank's core services, focusing on improving the effectiveness of serving the real economy, effectively enhancing the natural connection between the Bank's Party-building and corporate governance, constantly strengthening the strategy to lead and innovate while preserving the traditions, further advancing the transformation of the Bank's business, effectively strengthening the comprehensive risk management of the Bank, continuously enhancing the reform of the Bank's structure and system, actively promoting financial service innovation and financial technology application, and continually promoting the build-up of the talent team and strict governance. Mr. Yi Huiman has devoted immense effort and has achieved remarkable results in the reform and development of the Bank, as well as in strengthening the Bank's competency in value creation, provision of financial services, risk management and market competitiveness. Under the leadershipof Mr. Yi Huiman, the Bank has further forged its leading advantages in governance, operation and a number of other areas, accomplished remarkable achievements, and started a new journey of building itself as a world-class and modern financial enterprise with global competitiveness.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Yi Huiman for his excellent outstanding contributions to the Bank during his tenure of service.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. GU Shu as executive director, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si and Mr. Nout WELLINK as independent non-executive directors.