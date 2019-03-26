Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice issued on 12 March 2019 and held at the Bank's head office at No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 26 March 2019. There were 12 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 12 directors attended the meeting in person. Mr. Guan Xueqing, Board Secretary, attended the meeting. Members of the board of supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association") and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors").

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the Proposal on Changes in the Chairmen and Members of Certain Special Committees of the Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations, the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors and other rules of the Bank and in light of the appointment and retirement of certain directors, and to ensure normal operation of the Board and its special committees, the Board decided that the following changes in the chairmen and members of certain special committees of the Board be made:

Mr. Hu Hao be appointed as member of the Risk Management Committee and member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee;

Mr. Tan Jiong be appointed as member of the Risk Management Committee and member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee;

Mr. Anthony Francis Neoh be appointed as member of the Strategy Committee;