INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors

03/26/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice issued on 12 March 2019 and held at the Bank's head office at No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 26 March 2019. There were 12 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 12 directors attended the meeting in person. Mr. Guan Xueqing, Board Secretary, attended the meeting. Members of the board of supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association") and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors").

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the Proposal on Changes in the Chairmen and Members of Certain Special Committees of the Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations, the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors and other rules of the Bank and in light of the appointment and retirement of certain directors, and to ensure normal operation of the Board and its special committees, the Board decided that the following changes in the chairmen and members of certain special committees of the Board be made:

Mr. Hu Hao be appointed as member of the Risk Management Committee and member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee;

Mr. Tan Jiong be appointed as member of the Risk Management Committee and member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee;

Mr. Anthony Francis Neoh be appointed as member of the Strategy Committee;

Mr. Yang Siu Shun be appointed as member of the Risk Management Committee, and cease to act as member of the Compensation Committee;

Ms. Sheila Colleen Bair be appointed as Vice Chairman of the Strategy Committee and member of the Nomination Committee;

Mr. Shen Si be appointed as member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee, cease to act as Chairman of the Compensation Committee, and continue to act as member of the Compensation Committee;

Mr. Ye Donghai be appointed as member of the Strategy Committee;

Mr. Nout Wellink be appointed as Chairman and member of the Compensation Committee, member of the Strategy Committee, member of the Audit Committee, and member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee;

Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu be appointed as Chairman and member of the Nomination Committee, member of the Strategy Committee, and member of the Audit Committee.

For the above appointments, the appointment of Mr. Hu Hao and Mr. Tan Jiong will be effective from the date on which the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC") approves their qualification as directors. The appointment of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu will be effective from the date on which the CBIRC approves his qualification as director and Mr. Hong Yongmiao retires from office. The appointment of other directors will be effective from the date on which the Board considers and approves thereof.

Voting results of this proposal are as follows:

Valid

Name

Position

votes

For

Abstained

Against

Remarks

Member of the Risk

12

12

0

0

Management Committee

Hu Hao

Member of the Related

12

12

0

0

Party Transactions Control

Committee

Member of the Risk

12

12

0

0

Management Committee

Tan Jiong

Member of the Related

12

12

0

0

Party Transactions Control

Committee

Member of the Strategy

11

11

0

0

Mr.

Committee

Anthony

Francis

Anthony

Neoh

Francis Neoh

did not

participate

in the

voting

Member of the Risk

11

11

0

0

Mr. Yang

Management Committee

Siu Shun

Yang Siu

did not

Ceases to act as member

11

11

0

0

Shun

participate

of the Compensation

in the

Committee

voting

Vice Chairman of the

11

11

0

0

Ms. Sheila

Strategy Committee

Colleen

Sheila

Bair

Member of the

11

11

0

0

did not

Colleen Bair

Nomination Committee

participate

in the

voting

Member of the Related

11

11

0

0

Mr. Shen

Party Transactions Control

Shen Si

Committee

Si did not

participate

Ceases to act as Chairman

11

11

0

0

in the

of the Compensation

voting

Committee

Valid

Name

Position

votes

For

Abstained

Against

Remarks

Ye Donghai

Member of the Strategy

11

11

0

0

Mr. Ye

Committee

Donghai

did not

participate

in the

voting

Chairman of the

11

11

0

0

Compensation Committee

Member of the

11

11

0

0

Compensation Committee

Mr. Nout

Wellink

Member of the Strategy

11

11

0

0

did not

Nout Wellink

Committee

participate

Member of the Audit

11

11

0

0

in the

Committee

voting

Member of the Related

11

11

0

0

Party Transactions Control

Committee

Chairman of the

12

12

0

0

Nomination Committee

Member of the

12

12

0

0

Fred Zuliu Hu

Nomination Committee

Member of the Strategy

12

12

0

0

Committee

Member of the Audit

12

12

0

0

Committee

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

26 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. GU Shu as executive director, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si and Mr. Nout WELLINK as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:09:05 UTC
