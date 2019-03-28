Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors
Stock Code: 1398
USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603
EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604
RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
A meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice on 12 March 2019 and held at the Bank's head office at No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 28 March 2019. There were 12 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 12 directors attended the meeting in person. Mr. Guan Xueqing, the Board Secretary, attended the meeting. Members of the board of supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.
The meeting was presided over by Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman, and the directors attending the meeting considered and approved the following proposals:
1.Proposal on the Liquidity Risk Management Strategy of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited for 2019
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
2.Proposal on the Report on the Management of Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited for 2018
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
3.Proposal on the Management Strategy of Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited for 2019
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
4.Proposal on the Report on Implementation and Assessment of Risk Appetite in 2018
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
5. Proposal on the Report on Risk Management in 2018
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
6. Proposal on the 2018 Risk and Capital Adequacy Assessment Report
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
7.Proposal on the Consolidated Statement Management of the Group in 2018 and the Work Plan for 2019
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
8.Proposal on the 2018 Internal Control Assessment Report of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
The views of Independent Non-executive Directors on this proposal: Agree.
Details are available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).
9. Proposal on the Engagement of Auditors for 2019
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
The Board resolved that the Bank shall continue to appoint KPMG Huazhen (Special General Partnership) as the domestic external auditor of the Bank for 2019 and KPMG as the international external auditor of the Bank for 2019, which shall be effective upon the approval at the annual general meeting for 2018 until the close of the next annual general meeting. The audit fees of the consolidated group and the parent company for 2019 shall be RMB129.80 million, which include service fees for agreed-upon procedures regarding each of the first and third quarterly being RMB4.70 million, service fees for interim review being RMB33.60 million, service fees for annual audit being RMB75.80 million, and service fees for internal control audit being RMB11.00 million.
The views of Independent Non-executive Directors on this proposal: Agree.
This proposal shall be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank for consideration and approval.
10. Proposal on the 2018 Audited Accounts
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
This proposal shall be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank for consideration and approval.
11. Proposal on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
Pursuant to the provisions of relevant laws and regulatory requirements, the 2018 profit distribution plan of the Bank is as follows:
1.RMB28,421 million will be appropriated to the surplus reserve.
2.RMB11,827 million will be appropriated to the general reserve.
3.The dividends distributed to the holders of domestic and offshore preference shares are RMB4,506 million (dividends on domestic preference shares were paid on 23 November 2018 and dividends on offshore preference shares were paid on 10 December 2018).
4.The record date for A shares and H shares will be 2 July 2019, the dividend payment date for A shares will be 3 July 2019, and the dividend payment date for H shares will be 23 July 2019. Dividend on ordinary shares of the Bank will be denominated and declared in RMB, and will be paid in RMB or in HKD equivalent, converted at the median exchange rate published by the People's Bank of China on the date of the annual general meeting of the Bank (20 June 2019). Based on 356,406,257,089 ordinary shares, a cash dividend of RMB2.506 per 10 shares (pre-tax) will be paid. The total amount of dividends for ordinary shares to be distributed shall be RMB89,315 million, amounting to 30.0% of the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company and 30.5% of the net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the parent company.
5.For the year 2018, capital reserve will not be converted into capital of the Bank.
The views of Independent Non-executive Directors on this proposal: Agree.
This proposal shall be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank for consideration and approval.
12. Proposal on the 2018 Annual Report and its Abstract
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
Details are available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).
13. Proposal on the 2018 Capital Adequacy Ratio Report
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
Details are available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).
14. Proposal on the Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
In order to further enhance the capital strength, optimize the capital structure, strengthen the risk resilience and sustainable development capacity of the Bank, and maintain the good market reputation of the Bank, the Board resolved that undated additional tier 1 capital bonds will be issued in accordance with the following terms and conditions:
1.Total issuance amount: up to RMB80 billion;
2.Type of capital instruments: write-down undated additional tier 1 capital bonds, which meet the relevant requirements as stipulated in the Regulation Governing Capital of Commercial Banks (Provisional), and may be applied to replenish capital of commercial banks;
3.Markets: domestic inter-bank bond markets;
4.Tenor: same as the operation term of the issuer;
5.Means of loss absorption: upon the occurrence of triggering events as specified in the issuance document, the loss shall be absorbed through a write-down mechanism;
6.Interest rate: to be determined with reference to market interest rates;
7.Use of proceeds: to replenish additional tier 1 capital of the Bank;
8.Term of validity of the resolution: from the date of approval by the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank until 31 December 2020.
Subject to approval and grant of authority by the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank to the Board, the Board delegates the full power and authority to the senior management to jointly or individually handle all matters relating to the issuance of such undated additional tier 1 capital bonds in accordance with the regulations and approval requirements promulgated by relevant regulatory authorities, subject to the framework and principles as approved by the general meeting of shareholders. The term of such authorization shall commence on the date of approval of such issuance of undated additional tier 1 capital bonds by the general meeting of shareholders and expire on 31 December 2020. The senior management is authorized to handle all related matters such as redemption and write-down of such undated additional tier 1 capital bonds in accordance with the regulations and approval requirements promulgated by relevant regulatory authorities.
This proposal shall be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank for consideration and approval.
15.Proposal on the General Mandate to Issue Shares by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
Details of the general mandate to issue shares by the Bank are set out in the Appendix.
This proposal shall be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders of the Bank for consideration and approval.
16.Proposal on the 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Voting result of this proposal: 12 valid votes, 12 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
Details are available on the HKEXnews' website (www.hkexnews.hk).
