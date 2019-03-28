Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Supervisors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

A meeting of the board of supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice on 13 March 2019 and held at the Bank's head office at No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 28 March 2019. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting, and 5 supervisors attended the meeting in person. In view of the vacant position of the chairman of the board of supervisors, all members of the board of supervisors have elected Mr. Zhang Wei, a member of the board of supervisors, to preside over the meeting. The meeting was convened and the procedures of considering the proposals were in compliance with the relevant provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

The following proposals were considered and approved at the meeting:

1. Proposal on the 2018 Annual Report and its Abstract

The board of supervisors considered and was of the opinion that the preparation and review procedures in respect of the 2018 annual report of the Bank complied with the relevant laws, administrative regulations and regulatory requirements, and that the report reflected the actual situation of the Bank truthfully, accurately and completely.

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

2. Proposal on the 2018 Audited Accounts

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.