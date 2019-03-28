Log in
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Supervisors

0
03/28/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

A meeting of the board of supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice on 13 March 2019 and held at the Bank's head office at No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 28 March 2019. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting, and 5 supervisors attended the meeting in person. In view of the vacant position of the chairman of the board of supervisors, all members of the board of supervisors have elected Mr. Zhang Wei, a member of the board of supervisors, to preside over the meeting. The meeting was convened and the procedures of considering the proposals were in compliance with the relevant provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

The following proposals were considered and approved at the meeting:

1. Proposal on the 2018 Annual Report and its Abstract

The board of supervisors considered and was of the opinion that the preparation and review procedures in respect of the 2018 annual report of the Bank complied with the relevant laws, administrative regulations and regulatory requirements, and that the report reflected the actual situation of the Bank truthfully, accurately and completely.

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

2. Proposal on the 2018 Audited Accounts

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

1

3. Proposal on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

4. Proposal on the Engagement of Auditors for 2019

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

5.Proposal on the 2018 Internal Control Assessment Report of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

6.Proposal on the 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

7.Proposal on the 2018 Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the Board of Directors, the Senior Management and their Members

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

8.Proposal on the 2018 Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the Supervisors

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

9. Proposal on the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

10. Proposal on the Evaluation Report on the Development Strategy in 2018

Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

2

11.Proposal on the Nomination of Mr. Zhang Wei as a Candidate for the Post of Shareholder Supervisor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Mr. Zhang Wei, as the candidate for the post of shareholder supervisor, has not participated in the consideration and voting on this proposal and 4 supervisors have participated in the voting on this proposal.

Voting result of this proposal: 4 valid votes, 4 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The term of office of Mr. Zhang Wei as a shareholder supervisor will expire in June 2019 and he is eligible for re-appointment in accordance with applicable regulations. The Board of Supervisors has resolved to nominate Mr. Zhang Wei as a candidate for the post of shareholder supervisor of the Bank. The appointment of Mr. Zhang Wei as a shareholder supervisor of the Bank shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for consideration and approval. His new term of office as a shareholder supervisor will be three years commencing from the expiry date of his current term of office as a shareholder supervisor.

The biography of Mr. Zhang Wei is enclosed in Appendix 1.

12.Proposal on the Nomination of Mr. Shen Bingxi as a Candidate for the Post of External Supervisor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Mr. Shen Bingxi, as the candidate for the post of external supervisor, has not participated in the consideration and voting on this proposal and 4 supervisors have participated in the voting on this proposal.

Voting result of this proposal: 4 valid votes, 4 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The term of office of Mr. Shen Bingxi as an external supervisor will expire in June 2019 and he is eligible for re-appointment in accordance with applicable regulations. The Board of Supervisors has resolved to nominate Mr. Shen Bingxi as a candidate for the post of external supervisor of the Bank. The appointment of Mr. Shen Bingxi as an external supervisor of the Bank shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for consideration and approval. His new term of office as an external supervisor will be three years commencing from the expiry date of his current term of office as an external supervisor.

The biography of Mr. Shen Bingxi is enclosed in Appendix 2.

3

Appendix 1: Biography of Mr. Zhang Wei

Appendix 2: Biography of Mr. Shen Bingxi

The Board of Supervisors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. GU Shu as executive director, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si and Mr. Nout WELLINK as independent non-executive directors.

4

Appendix 1

Biography of Mr. Zhang Wei

Zhang Wei, male, Chinese, was born in March 1962.

Mr. Zhang joined the Head Office of ICBC in July 1994, and has served as General Manager of the Legal Affairs Department of ICBC since June 2004. He has served as Employee Supervisor of the Board of Supervisors of ICBC since August 2006. He has concurrently served as the Chief of the Office of Consumer Protection of the Head Office since January 2014. He has served as a Shareholder Supervisor and the Chief of the Office of the Board of Supervisors of ICBC since June 2016.

Mr. Zhang graduated from Peking University with a Doctorate degree in Law and is a research fellow.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:10:05 UTC
