Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Supervisors

3. Proposal on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
4. Proposal on the Engagement of Auditors for 2019
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
5.Proposal on the 2018 Internal Control Assessment Report of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
6.Proposal on the 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
7.Proposal on the 2018 Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the Board of Directors, the Senior Management and their Members
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
8.Proposal on the 2018 Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the Supervisors
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
9. Proposal on the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
10. Proposal on the Evaluation Report on the Development Strategy in 2018
Voting result of this proposal: 5 valid votes, 5 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.