Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on Appointment of Employee Supervisor

06/24/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF

EMPLOYEE SUPERVISOR

On 21 June 2019, Mr. Huang Li was elected as the employee supervisor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") at the special meeting of the first session of employee representative assembly of the Bank. The new term of office of Mr. Huang Li as employee supervisor commences on 21 June 2019 for a term of three years.

Mr. Huang Li, Chinese, was born in June 1964. Mr. Huang Li has served as employee supervisor of the Bank since June 2016. He joined the Bank in 1994 and is currently the chief responsible officer of Internal Audit Bureau of the Bank. He served as Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Banking Department as well as Deputy Head and Head of Guizhou Branch of the Bank from December 1998 to June 2015. Mr. Huang Li graduated from The University of Hong Kong with an MBA degree. He is a senior economist.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Huang Li has not held any directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years. Further, Mr. Huang Li has no relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Bank and he has no interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Bank, the term of office of each supervisor is three years and supervisors are eligible for serving consecutive terms if re-elected upon expiry of his/ her term of office. The details of remuneration of the supervisors are available in the Bank's annual reports and related announcements.

Saved as disclosed in the announcement, there are no other matters relating to the election of Mr. Huang Li that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank nor is there any information to be disclosed pursuant to any relevant regulatory requirements.

1

The board of supervisors of the Bank would like to express its welcome to Mr. Huang Li for serving successive term as employee supervisor.

The Board of Supervisors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing and Mr. GU Shu as executive directors, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 02:12:04 UTC
