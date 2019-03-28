Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China    601398   CNE000001P37

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on Proposed Appointment of Supervisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISORS

The board of supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi have been nominated as candidates for the post of shareholder supervisor and external supervisor of the Bank respectively.

The meeting of the Board of Supervisors held on 28 March 2019 resolved that Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi be nominated as candidates for the post of shareholder supervisor and external supervisor of the Bank respectively. The election of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi as a shareholder supervisor and an external supervisor of the Bank respectively will be proposed for consideration and approval at the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. The new respective term of office of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi as a shareholder supervisor and an external supervisor of the Bank will commence upon the expiry date of their current term of office. A circular which includes, among other things, a notice of shareholders' general meeting will be despatched to shareholders as soon as practicable.

The biographical details of the above supervisor candidates are set out below:

Zhang Wei, male, Chinese, was born in March 1962. Mr. Zhang joined the Head Office of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in July 1994, and assumed the post of the General Manager of the Legal Affairs Department of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in June 2004. He was appointed as the Employee Supervisor of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in August 2006, and concurrently served as the Chief of the Office of Consumer Protection of the Head Office from January 2014. He has served as a Shareholder Supervisor and the Chief of the Office of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China since June 2016. Mr. Zhang graduated from Peking University with a Doctorate degree in Law and is a research fellow.

1

Shen Bingxi, male, Chinese, was born in February 1952. Mr. Shen has served as External Supervisor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since June 2016. He previously served as the Vice Chief of the Financial Market Division of the Financial System Reform Department, Chief of the System Reform Division and the Monetary Policy Research Division of the Policy Study Office, and Chief of the Monetary Policy Research Division of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China ("PBC"), Chief Representative of the PBC Representative Office in Tokyo, Deputy Director-general and Director-level Inspector of Financial Market Department of the PBC, and Non-executive Director of Agricultural Bank of China. Mr. Shen is currently guest professor of Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University and Nankai University. Mr. Shen graduated from Renmin University of China, and received a Doctorate degree in Economics. He is a research fellow.

According to the Articles of Association of the Bank, the term of each supervisor is three years and supervisors are eligible for re-election upon expiry of their term. The remuneration of supervisors shall follow the relevant regulations and the remuneration plan will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for consideration and approval after being considered according to relevant procedures. The details of the remuneration of the supervisors of the Bank are available in the Bank's annual reports and relevant announcements.

Save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi has not held any other directorships in any listed companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Bank, nor does he hold any interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters relating to the election of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank nor is there any other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board of Supervisors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. GU Shu as executive director, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si and Mr. Nout WELLINK as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
10:11pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (Env..
PU
10:11pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on Proposed Appointment of S..
PU
10:11pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
10:11pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
10:06pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Report on Duty Performance of the Audit C..
PU
10:06pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Work Report of Independent Non-executive ..
PU
09:57pChina's top banks warn of 'fragile' bad loans scenario as economy slows
RE
06:48aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : China's ICBC says paying special attentio..
RE
06:40aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : China's top bank ICBC posts flat quarterl..
RE
05:17aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : & Commercial Bank of China 2018 Net Profi..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 755 B
EBIT 2018 473 B
Net income 2018 300 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,53%
P/E ratio 2018 6,57
P/E ratio 2019 6,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 917 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 6,52  CNY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Yong Miao Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%285 016
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.01%326 049
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%260 541
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%234 865
WELLS FARGO5.84%221 511
BANK OF CHINA LTD3.32%195 436
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.