Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on Proposed Appointment of Supervisors

Shen Bingxi, male, Chinese, was born in February 1952. Mr. Shen has served as External Supervisor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since June 2016. He previously served as the Vice Chief of the Financial Market Division of the Financial System Reform Department, Chief of the System Reform Division and the Monetary Policy Research Division of the Policy Study Office, and Chief of the Monetary Policy Research Division of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China ("PBC"), Chief Representative of the PBC Representative Office in Tokyo, Deputy Director-general and Director-level Inspector of Financial Market Department of the PBC, and Non-executive Director of Agricultural Bank of China. Mr. Shen is currently guest professor of Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University and Nankai University. Mr. Shen graduated from Renmin University of China, and received a Doctorate degree in Economics. He is a research fellow.
According to the Articles of Association of the Bank, the term of each supervisor is three years and supervisors are eligible for re-election upon expiry of their term. The remuneration of supervisors shall follow the relevant regulations and the remuneration plan will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for consideration and approval after being considered according to relevant procedures. The details of the remuneration of the supervisors of the Bank are available in the Bank's annual reports and relevant announcements.
Save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi has not held any other directorships in any listed companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Bank, nor does he hold any interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.
Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters relating to the election of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank nor is there any other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.
The Board of Supervisors of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Beijing, PRC
28 March 2019
