Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on Proposed Appointment of Supervisors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISORS

The board of supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi have been nominated as candidates for the post of shareholder supervisor and external supervisor of the Bank respectively.

The meeting of the Board of Supervisors held on 28 March 2019 resolved that Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi be nominated as candidates for the post of shareholder supervisor and external supervisor of the Bank respectively. The election of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi as a shareholder supervisor and an external supervisor of the Bank respectively will be proposed for consideration and approval at the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. The new respective term of office of Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Shen Bingxi as a shareholder supervisor and an external supervisor of the Bank will commence upon the expiry date of their current term of office. A circular which includes, among other things, a notice of shareholders' general meeting will be despatched to shareholders as soon as practicable.

The biographical details of the above supervisor candidates are set out below:

Zhang Wei, male, Chinese, was born in March 1962. Mr. Zhang joined the Head Office of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in July 1994, and assumed the post of the General Manager of the Legal Affairs Department of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in June 2004. He was appointed as the Employee Supervisor of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in August 2006, and concurrently served as the Chief of the Office of Consumer Protection of the Head Office from January 2014. He has served as a Shareholder Supervisor and the Chief of the Office of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China since June 2016. Mr. Zhang graduated from Peking University with a Doctorate degree in Law and is a research fellow.