Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on the Approval of the Qualification of Director by the CBIRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF

THE QUALIFICATION OF DIRECTOR BY THE CBIRC

The First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2018 of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") held on 21 November 2018 elected Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu as Independent Non- executive Director of the Bank. The Bank has recently received the "China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's Approval in relation to the Qualification of Fred Zuliu Hu of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China" (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 386). Pursuant to the relevant requirements, the qualification of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank has been approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). The appointment of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu as Independent Non-executive Director has become effective. The Bank would like to welcome Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu as a member of the board of directors of the Bank.

Please refer to the circular of the Bank dated 28 September 2018 for the biography of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu. Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank nor is there any information to be disclosed pursuant to other regulatory requirements.

Pursuant to the laws and regulations and the relevant provisions of the articles of association of the Bank, Mr. Hong Yongmiao has ceased to act as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank as well as posts of the relevant special committees of the Board due to expiration of his term of office. Mr. Hong Yongmiao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his departure that need to be notified to the shareholders or the creditors of the Bank.