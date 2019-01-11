Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China    601398   CNE000001P37

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (601398)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on the Capital Injection into its Subsidiary ICBC Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CAPITAL INJECTION INTO

ITS SUBSIDIARY ICBC ASIA

Taking account of the international development strategy of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), the development status of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited ("ICBC Asia") and the local regulatory requirements, and in order to further promote the market position and competitiveness of the Bank in Hong Kong, on 11 January 2019, the board of directors of the Bank considered and approved a capital injection of USD1 billion into ICBC Asia, a subsidiary of the Bank. The management of the Bank was also authorized to deal with the relevant matters relating to the capital injection, including but without limitation, to execute, amend and issue the relevant documents including application documents to be submitted to regulatory authorities.

ICBC Asia is a registered bank in Hong Kong and wholly owned by the Bank, with an issued share capital of HKD36.379 billion. ICBC Asia provides comprehensive commercial banking services and its major businesses include commercial credit, trade finance, investment services, retail banking, e-banking, custody, credit cards, receiving bank services for IPOs and dividend distribution services. As at the end of 2017, its total assets and net assets amounted to USD115.026 billion and USD11.734 billion, respectively and its net profits for the year of 2017 amounted to USD994 million (audited). As at the end of June 2018, its total assets and net assets amounted to USD124.421 billion and USD14.583 billion, respectively and its net profits for the first half of 2018 amounted to USD522 million (unaudited).

The capital injection will be financed by the Bank's internal cash resources. The capital injection is not subject to the approval of general meeting of shareholders, but is subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. The capital injection does not constitute a connected transaction or major asset restructuring of the Bank. The purpose of the capital injection is to comply with the regulatory requirements in respect of capital adequacy and to improve the market position and competitiveness of the Bank in Hong Kong. The capital injection is consistent with the strategic development plans of the Bank and is beneficial to the long term and sustainable development of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. YI Huiman and Mr. GU Shu as executive directors, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si and Mr. Nout WELLINK as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
07:09aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Capital Injection int..
PU
07:09aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of Postponement of the First..
PU
07:09aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
01/07LI KA-SHING : Temasek Seeks to Sell Part of Its Stake in A.S. Watson, Source Say..
DJ
01/04China says will cut banks' reserve requirements, taxes, as bad news piles up
RE
2018China's ICBC branch named 'International Bank of the Year' in Turkey
AQ
2018China's ICBC branch named 'International Bank of the Year' in Turkey
AQ
2018Petropavlovsk Reduces Guarantee Regarding Loan to IRC
DJ
2018INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
2018INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on Proposed Appointment of D..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 752 B
EBIT 2018 478 B
Net income 2018 301 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,80%
P/E ratio 2018 6,20
P/E ratio 2019 5,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 1 837 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,82  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Hui Man Yi Chairman
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.32%272 365
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.84%333 871
BANK OF AMERICA4.55%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.47%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
HSBC HOLDINGS0.70%164 621
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.