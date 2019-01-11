Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on the Capital Injection into its Subsidiary ICBC Asia

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CAPITAL INJECTION INTO

ITS SUBSIDIARY ICBC ASIA

Taking account of the international development strategy of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), the development status of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited ("ICBC Asia") and the local regulatory requirements, and in order to further promote the market position and competitiveness of the Bank in Hong Kong, on 11 January 2019, the board of directors of the Bank considered and approved a capital injection of USD1 billion into ICBC Asia, a subsidiary of the Bank. The management of the Bank was also authorized to deal with the relevant matters relating to the capital injection, including but without limitation, to execute, amend and issue the relevant documents including application documents to be submitted to regulatory authorities.

ICBC Asia is a registered bank in Hong Kong and wholly owned by the Bank, with an issued share capital of HKD36.379 billion. ICBC Asia provides comprehensive commercial banking services and its major businesses include commercial credit, trade finance, investment services, retail banking, e-banking, custody, credit cards, receiving bank services for IPOs and dividend distribution services. As at the end of 2017, its total assets and net assets amounted to USD115.026 billion and USD11.734 billion, respectively and its net profits for the year of 2017 amounted to USD994 million (audited). As at the end of June 2018, its total assets and net assets amounted to USD124.421 billion and USD14.583 billion, respectively and its net profits for the first half of 2018 amounted to USD522 million (unaudited).

The capital injection will be financed by the Bank's internal cash resources. The capital injection is not subject to the approval of general meeting of shareholders, but is subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. The capital injection does not constitute a connected transaction or major asset restructuring of the Bank. The purpose of the capital injection is to comply with the regulatory requirements in respect of capital adequacy and to improve the market position and competitiveness of the Bank in Hong Kong. The capital injection is consistent with the strategic development plans of the Bank and is beneficial to the long term and sustainable development of the Bank.

