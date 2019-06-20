Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 Held on 20 June 2019 Poll Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2018

HELD ON 20 JUNE 2019

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") and the supplemental circular of the Bank dated 3 June 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the annual general meeting for the year 2018 of the Bank (the "AGM") for shareholders' approval.

I. Convening and Attendance of the AGM

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the AGM was held at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and at the head office of the Bank, No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC concurrently by video conference on 20 June 2019 at 2:30 p.m..

The total number of shares entitling its holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule

13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required pursuant to the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. 2,755 shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 308,631,435,893 shares with voting rights, representing 86.5954% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the AGM.