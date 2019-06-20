Log in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 Held on 20 June 2019 Poll Results

06/20/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2018

HELD ON 20 JUNE 2019

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") and the supplemental circular of the Bank dated 3 June 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the annual general meeting for the year 2018 of the Bank (the "AGM") for shareholders' approval.

I. Convening and Attendance of the AGM

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the AGM was held at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and at the head office of the Bank, No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC concurrently by video conference on 20 June 2019 at 2:30 p.m..

The total number of shares entitling its holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule

13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required pursuant to the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. 2,755 shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 308,631,435,893 shares with voting rights, representing 86.5954% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the AGM.

1

Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the AGM

2,755

  including: number of A share holders

443

number of H share holders

2,312

Total number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders

attending the AGM

308,631,435,893

  including: total number of shares held by A share holders

254,470,982,414

total number of shares held by H share holders

54,160,453,479

Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by shareholders

attending the AGM (%)

86.5954

  including: percentage of total shares held by A share holders (%)

71.3991

percentage of total shares held by H share holders (%)

15.1963

Notes:

  1. Shareholders attending the AGM include those attending the AGM on-site and by way of online voting.
  2. According to the Articles of Association and the circumstances of the AGM of the Bank, the resolutions of the AGM are not required to be considered and approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank.

The voting of the AGM was conducted by means of on-site voting and online voting in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Rules for the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementation Rules for Network Voting in the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies and relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). The AGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Chen Siqing, the Chairman of the Board.

12 of the 12 directors of the Bank attended the AGM. 5 of the 5 supervisors of the Bank attended the AGM. Board Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Guan Xueqing, attended the meeting. Members of the senior management, Mr. Hu Hao and Mr. Tan Jiong, and candidate for Non-Executive Director, Mr. Lu Yongzhen, were in attendance at the meeting.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking.

2

II. Voting Results of the AGM

At the AGM, all of the proposals set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 April 2019 and the supplemental notice of AGM dated 3 June 2019 were resolved by polling. The proposals were voted upon by a combination of on-site and online polling. Polling results in respect of the proposals submitted to the AGM are as follows:

1. Proposal on the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

306,859,656,953

99.4259

14,281,720

0.0046

1,757,497,220

0.5695

2. Proposal on the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

306,859,572,111

99.4259

13,181,721

0.0043

1,758,682,061

0.5698

3. Proposal on the 2018 Audited Accounts

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

306,859,511,684

99.4259

14,307,210

0.0046

1,757,616,999

0.5695

3

4. Proposal on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

306,935,177,135

99.4504

95,836

0.0000

1,696,162,922

0.5496

5. Proposal on Fixed Asset Investment Budget for 2019

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

306,935,101,031

99.4504

1,207,668

0.0004

1,695,127,194

0.5492

6. Proposal on the Engagement of Auditors for 2019

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

306,603,971,380

99.3431

310,767,408

0.1007

1,716,697,105

0.5562

7. Proposal on the Election of Mr. Yang Siu Shun as Independent Director of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Types of shareholders

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

307,445,320,061

99.6157

800,196,025

0.2593

385,919,807

0.1250

4

8.

Proposal on the Election of Mr. Zhang Wei as Shareholder Supervisor of Industrial

and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Types of shareholders

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

308,321,547,394

99.8996

84,953,879

0.0275

224,934,620

0.0729

9.

Proposal on the Election of Mr. Shen Bingxi as External Supervisor of Industrial and

Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Types of shareholders

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

308,391,188,920

99.9222

15,511,026

0.0050

224,735,947

0.0728

10.

Proposal on the General Mandate to Issue Shares by Industrial and Commercial Bank

of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Types of shareholders

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

290,955,861,236

94.2729

17,478,422,194

5.6632

197,152,463

0.0639

11.

Proposal on the Election of Mr. Lu Yongzhen as Non-executive Director of Industrial

and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Types of shareholders

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

Resolution Results

305,964,182,084

99.1358

2,332,643,007

0.7558

334,610,802

0.1084

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 02:03:04 UTC
