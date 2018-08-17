Log in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China Says It Supports Continued Business Dealings With Turkey

08/17/2018 | 01:09pm CEST

BEIJING-China said Friday it supports continued business dealings between Chinese companies and Turkey.

In a Q&A posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry was asked to confirm a reported $3.8 billion Turkish financing deal by China's largest lender, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

The ministry didn't confirm or deny the reported deal, but said it is confident that Turkey is able to overcome its temporary economic difficulties.

"Turkey is an important emerging-market country. Turkey's stability and growth benefits the peace and stability of the region," the Foreign Ministry said.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

