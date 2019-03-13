Log in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China's ICBC to issue $8.20 billion of tier-two bonds next week - sources

03/13/2019 | 06:04am EDT
A man walks by an Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) branch in Buenos Aires

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) plans to issue 55 billion yuan ($8.20 billion) worth of tier-two bonds next week to replenish capital, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank, which had previously announced its intention to issue up to 110 billion yuan worth of tier-two bonds, plans to issue the bonds on March 21, the sources said.

An additional 55 billion yuan of bonds will be issued in April, according to the sources.

The bonds will be issued with tenors of 10 and 15 years, with put options to be exercised after 5 and 10 years, respectively. The bonds will be rated AAA, in line with ICBC's issuer rating.

The 10-year bonds are expected to be priced in a range of 4 percent to 4.4 percent, while the 15-year bonds are expected to be priced at 4.3 percent to 4.8 percent, the sources said.

ICBC declined to comment on details of the issuance.

(Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 756 B
EBIT 2018 473 B
Net income 2018 300 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 6,71
P/E ratio 2019 6,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 1 962 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 6,52  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Yong Miao Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%292 460
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.58%340 652
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%241 995
WELLS FARGO7.75%225 879
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.09%166 435
