Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China's ICBC wins approval to set up wealth management unit

02/17/2019 | 09:48am EST
A plane flies as The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) logo is seen on a building in Buenos Aires

BEIJING (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's biggest-listed lender by assets, has won approval to set up a wealth management unit, China's banking and insurance regulator said on Sunday.

China's five major commercial banks that have won a green light to set up wealth management units are preparing to launch operations, the China Banking and Insurance regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website,

More banks have submitted applications for establishing such subsidiaries, the regulator said but did not give further details.

In December, China issued rules for commercial banks' wealth management subsidiaries to strengthen their risk management and support the real economy.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 754 B
EBIT 2018 473 B
Net income 2018 301 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,54%
P/E ratio 2018 6,56
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 921 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 6,56  CNY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Yong Miao Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.92%350 997
BANK OF AMERICA15.22%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO5.30%231 691
BANK OF CHINA LTD1.11%191 746
