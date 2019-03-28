Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China's top bank ICBC reports flat fourth-quarter profit

State-controlled ICBC, one of the world's biggest banks by market capitalisation and assets, posted a net profit of 58.05 billion yuan ($8.63 billion) for the three months ended December, versus 58.1 billion yuan a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a net profit of 58.17 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SmartEstimate gives more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 6.7268 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting By Shu Zhang in Singapore and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)