INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : & Commercial Bank of China 2018 Net Profit Up 4% on-Year to CNY297.68 Billion

03/28/2019 | 05:17am EDT

BEIJING--Industrial & Commercial Bank of China said Thursday that its 2018 net profit rose 4% on-year to 297.68 billion yuan ($44.3 billion), thanks to strong growth in interest income and higher fee income.

China's largest lender by assets said its fourth-quarter net profit stood at 58.05 billion yuan.

The 2018 net profit result came lower than 301.97 billion yuan estimated by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

ICBC said its net interest income rose 9.7% on-year to 572.52 billion yuan in 2018, while its net fee and commission income increased 4.1% on-year to 145.3 billion yuan.

Nonperforming loans stood at 235.08 billion yuan at the end of 2018, up from 220.99 billion yuan a year earlier. Bad loan ratio dropped to 1.52% at the end of last year, compared with 1.55% at 2017-end.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 755 B
EBIT 2018 473 B
Net income 2018 300 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,53%
P/E ratio 2018 6,57
P/E ratio 2019 6,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 917 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 6,52  CNY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Yong Miao Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%285 016
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.01%327 162
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%262 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%233 132
WELLS FARGO5.84%222 601
BANK OF CHINA LTD3.05%195 379
