Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : & Commercial Bank of China 2018 Net Profit Up 4% on-Year to CNY297.68 Billion

BEIJING--Industrial & Commercial Bank of China said Thursday that its 2018 net profit rose 4% on-year to 297.68 billion yuan ($44.3 billion), thanks to strong growth in interest income and higher fee income.

China's largest lender by assets said its fourth-quarter net profit stood at 58.05 billion yuan.

The 2018 net profit result came lower than 301.97 billion yuan estimated by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

ICBC said its net interest income rose 9.7% on-year to 572.52 billion yuan in 2018, while its net fee and commission income increased 4.1% on-year to 145.3 billion yuan.

Nonperforming loans stood at 235.08 billion yuan at the end of 2018, up from 220.99 billion yuan a year earlier. Bad loan ratio dropped to 1.52% at the end of last year, compared with 1.55% at 2017-end.

