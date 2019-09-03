Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China    601398   CNE000001P37

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : ICBC Agrees to Provide CNY5 Billion in Credit Support to China Xinhua Education Group Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK) has agreed to support a unit of China Xinhua Education Group with loans and financial services, Xinhua Education Group said late Tuesday.

China's largest bank by assets agreed to provide up to 5 billion Chinese yuan ($696.5 million) in credit support to the education company's subsidiary in Anhui Province, it said. Interest rates will be set according to the bank's benchmark interest rate.

ICBC will also provide bond-issuance and asset-securitization services, and help seek up to CNY5 billion of investments in the company.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA XINHUA EDUCATION GROUP LTD End-of-day quote.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA 0.19% 5.4 End-of-day quote.1.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
08:54pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Agrees to Provide CNY5 Billion in Cr..
DJ
08/30China's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom
RE
08/30China's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom
RE
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Releases the H1 2019 Results
PU
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : China's ICBC sees limited impact from LPR..
RE
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Proposed Appointment of Director
PU
08/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
08/29Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 1st Half Net Profit Rose 4.7%
DJ
08/27China's BoCom first half profit rises 4.9% on interest, fee income growth
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 787 B
EBIT 2019 570 B
Net income 2019 310 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 6,25x
P/E ratio 2020 5,97x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 2 018 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,51  CNY
Last Close Price 5,40  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Lin Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Yong Miao Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 411
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 314
CITIGROUP INC.23.61%145 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group