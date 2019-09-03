Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : ICBC Agrees to Provide CNY5 Billion in Credit Support to China Xinhua Education Group Unit

By Yifan Wang

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK) has agreed to support a unit of China Xinhua Education Group with loans and financial services, Xinhua Education Group said late Tuesday.

China's largest bank by assets agreed to provide up to 5 billion Chinese yuan ($696.5 million) in credit support to the education company's subsidiary in Anhui Province, it said. Interest rates will be set according to the bank's benchmark interest rate.

ICBC will also provide bond-issuance and asset-securitization services, and help seek up to CNY5 billion of investments in the company.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com