Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : ICBC to Raise $2.5 Billion via Green Bond Sale

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK) plans to raise $2.5 billion by selling green bonds to finance low-carbon and environmentally sustainable assets in China.

The lender's Hong Kong branch will issue three separate senior unsecured green bonds under the plan, according to a term sheet reviewed by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

It will raise $1 billion via three-year floating-rate green bonds and $500 million via three-year fixed-rate green bonds. The fixed-rate bonds will carry a coupon of 2.25%.

The bank will raise an additional $1 billion by selling five-year floating-rate green bonds.

