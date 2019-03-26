Log in
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : List of Directors and their Role and Function

03/26/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Board") are as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. GU Shu (Vice Chairman and President)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. CHENG Fengchao

Mr. ZHENG Fuqing

Ms. MEI Yingchun

Mr. DONG Shi

Mr. YE Donghai

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. HONG Yongmiao

Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH

Mr. YANG Siu Shun

Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR

Mr. SHEN Si

Mr. Nout WELLINK

1

The Board has set up six committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Related Party

Risk

Transactions

Director/

Strategy

Audit

Management

Nomination

Compensation

Control

Board Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

GU Shu

M

M

M

CHENG Fengchao

M

M

ZHENG Fuqing

M

M

MEI Yingchun

M

M

DONG Shi

M

M

M

YE Donghai

M

M

M

HONG Yongmiao

M

M

M

C

M

Anthony Francis

M

M

C

M

M

NEOH

YANG Siu Shun

M

M

M

C

Sheila Colleen BAIR

V

M

M

M

SHEN Si

C

M

M

M

Nout WELLINK

M

M

C

M

Notes:

C: Chairman of relevant board committee

V:Vice Chairman of relevant board committee

M:Member of relevant board committee

Beijing, PRC

26 March 2019

2

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:09:05 UTC
