Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Board") are as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. GU Shu (Vice Chairman and President)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. CHENG Fengchao

Mr. ZHENG Fuqing

Ms. MEI Yingchun

Mr. DONG Shi

Mr. YE Donghai

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. HONG Yongmiao

Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH

Mr. YANG Siu Shun

Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR

Mr. SHEN Si

Mr. Nout WELLINK