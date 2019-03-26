Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Stock Code: 1398
USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603
EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604
RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Board") are as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. GU Shu (Vice Chairman and President)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. CHENG Fengchao
Mr. ZHENG Fuqing
Ms. MEI Yingchun
Mr. DONG Shi
Mr. YE Donghai
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. HONG Yongmiao
Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH
Mr. YANG Siu Shun
Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR
Mr. SHEN Si
Mr. Nout WELLINK