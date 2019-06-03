Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders 0 06/03/2019 | 11:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ( N ote) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) 股份代號：Stock Code: 1398 美元優先股股份代號 : USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603 歐元優先股股份代號：EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604 人民幣優先股股份代號：RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602 N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 3 June 2019 Dear Shareholders, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") - Publication of the Supplemental Circular on the Annual General Meeting for the Year 20 18 of the Bank to be held on 20 June 2019 and the related Supplemental Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication") The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Bank 's website at www.icbc-ltd.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations " on the homepage of the Bank's website then selecting Current Corporate Communication under "Announcements" and viewing the document through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews website. Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications or to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in your choice of language by giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Bank c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank 's website at www.icbc-ltd.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Bank's website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such website version, the Bank will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication in printed form to you free of charge. For those Shareholders who would like to appoint proxies to attend and vote in their stead at the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 of the Bank to be held on 20 June 201 9, please download the Supplemental Proxy Form from the Bank's website, and complete, sign and deposit the Supplemental Proxy Form at t he H Share Registrar following the instructions as provided in the Notes to the Supplemental Proxy Form. Please note that the S upplemental Proxy Form is for the purpose of the supplemental resolution(s) set out in the Supplemental Notice of the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 of the Bank dated 3 June 2019 and only serves as a supplement to the original proxy form for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 of the Bank. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Bank for the information or action of holders of any of the Bank's securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip. 各 位 股 東 ： 中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 行 」） - 將 於 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 2 0 日 舉 行 之 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 補 充 股 東 通 函 及 相 關 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 現 已 登 載 於 本 行 網 站 （ www.icbc-ltd.com） 及 香 港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 （ 站 主 頁 按 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 ， 再 在 「 公 司 公 告 」 項 下 選 擇 本 次 公 司 通 訊 並 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 露 易 」 網 站 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 。 hkexnews.hk ）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 ， 閣 下 可 在 本 行 網 啟 查 閱 本 次 公 司 通 訊 ， 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 「 披 敬 請 注 意 ： 閣 下 如 欲 更 改 今 後 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 方 式 ， 或 欲 收 取 以 閣 下 所 選 擇 之 語 言 製 備 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 閣 下 有 權 在 任 何 時 間 發 出 合 理 書 面 通 知 或 簡 單 透 過 填 寫 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 無 需 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 寄 回 本 行 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 亦 可 於 本 行 網 站 （ www.icbc-ltd.com） 或 香 港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk ） 內 下 載 。 閣 下 如 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ） 閲 覽 在 本 行 網 站 發 佈 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 網 上 版 本 ， 但 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 在 收 取 或 接 收 登 載 於 本 行 網 站 上 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 出 現 困 難 ， 本 行 將 應 閣 下 要 求 立 即 向 閣 下 寄 發 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 股 東 如 欲 委 任 代 表 出 席 本 行 於 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 2 0 日 舉 行 之 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 及 於 會 上 代 為 投 票 ， 請 於 本 行 網 站 下 載 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 ， 並 根 據 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 內 附 註 之 指 示 填 寫 、 簽 署 ， 及 將 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 送 達 本 行 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 。 請 注 意 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 為 日 期 為 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 3 日 的 本 行 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 補 充 通 知 所 載 列 的 補 充 決 議 案 而 適 用 ， 僅 對 本 行 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 適 用 的 原 有 代 表 委 任 表 格 作 出 補 充 。 閣 下 如 對 本 函 内 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ， 或 電 郵 至 icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 董 事 會 二零一九年六月三日 附註：公司通訊指根據香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則第 1.01 條定義所載， 本行發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件， 包括但不限於： (a)年度報告； (b) 中期報告； (c)會議通告； (d)上市文件； (e)通函； (f)代表委任表格；及（g）回執。 CCS5831 ICBH Name(s) and Address of Shareholder(s): 股東之姓名及地址: Change Request Form 變更申請表 To: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") 致 ： 中 國工 商銀行 股份 有限公 司（「 本行」） Stock Code: 1398 股 份代 號： 1398 USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603 美 元優 先股股 份代 號： 4603 EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604 歐 元優 先股股 份代 號： 4604 RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602 人 民幣 優先股 股份 代號： 84602 c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經 香港中 央證券 登記有 限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香 港灣仔 皇后大 道東 183 號 Wanchai, Hong Kong 合 和中心 17M 樓 I/We have already chosen or are deemed to have consented to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Bank 's website: 本人／我們已選擇或被視為已同意閱覽 貴行網站所登載之本次公司通訊： Part A - I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the manner as indicated below: 甲 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲以 下述方 式收 取本次公 司通 訊： (Please mark（ X） in the following box 請 於 下列 空格 內 劃上 「 X」號 ) I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English. □ 本 人／我 們希望 收取一 份英 文印刷 本。 I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese. □ 本 人／我 們希望 收取一 份中 文印刷 本。 I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies . □ 本 人／我 們希望 收取英 文和 中文各 一份 印刷 本 。 Part B - I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communication of the Bank as indicated below: 乙 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲更 改以下 列方 式收取 貴行 日後公 司通 訊之語 言版 本及收取 途徑 ： (Please mark ONLY ONE（ X） in the following boxes 請 從 下列 選擇 中 ，僅 在其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃上 「 X」 號 ) read the Website version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Bank's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive an email notification of the publication of Corporate Communication on the Bank's website; OR

of the publication of Corporate Communication on the Bank's website; 覽 在本行網站刊發之所有日後公司通訊之 網上版本 ，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在本行網站刊發之 電郵通知 ； 或

Email Address 電 郵地址 (The Bank will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Communic ation on the Bank's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Bank's website will be sent. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communication only) （ 本 行 日後 會 在公 司 通訊 於 本行 網 站發 佈 時發 出通 知 至 以上 提 供之 電 郵地 址 (如 有 )。如 未 有 提 供 電郵 地 址，則 會發 出 公司 通 訊已 在 網上 刊 發的 通 知信函 予 閣下。請 以 英文 正 楷填 寫 電 郵 地址， 以上 電 郵地 址 僅供 用 作 通 知 公司 通訊 已 發 佈。 ） read the Website version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Bank's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on the Bank's website; OR

閱 覽 在本行網站刊發之所有日後公司通訊之 網上版本 ，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在本行網站刊發之 通知信函 ； 或 □ to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅 收取所 有日後 公司通 訊之 英 文印 刷本 ；或 □ to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅 收取所 有日後 公司通 訊之 中 文印 刷本 ；或 □ to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication. 同 時收取 所有日 後公司 通訊之 英 文 及中 文印 刷本 。 Date Signature(s) 日 期 簽 名 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTER on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you download this Form from the

Bank's website or the HKE Xnews' website.

請 閣 下清 楚 填妥 所 有資 料 。 倘 若 閣下 從 本行 網站 或 香 港交 易 所披 露 易網 站 下載 本 變更 申 請表 ，請 於 本 表格 左 上方 用 英文 正 楷清 楚 註明 閣 下的 姓名 及 地 址 。 By electing to read the Website Version of the Corporate Communication published on the Bank's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communication in printed form.

在 選 擇 瀏覽 在 本行 網 站發 出 之公 司 通訊 網 上版 本以 代 替 收取 印 刷本 後 ， 閣 下 已明 示 同意 放 棄收 取公 司 通 訊印 刷 本的 權 利。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Bank in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.

如 屬 聯 名股 東 ，則 本 變更 申 請表 須 由該 名 於本 行股 東 名 冊上 就 聯名 持 有股 份 其姓 名 位列 首 位的 股東 簽 署 ，方 為 有效 。 Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如 在 本 表格 作 出超 過 一項 選 擇、 或 未有 作 出選 擇、 或 未 有 簽 署 、或 在 其他 方 面填 寫 不正 確 ，則 本 表 格 將 會作 廢 。 5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to shareholders of the Bank until you notif y otherwise by reasonable notice in writing or by email to icbc. ecom@computershare. com.hkto the Bank c/o Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kon g. 上 述 指 示 適 用 於 將 來 寄 發 予 本 行 股 東 之 所 有 公 司通 訊 ， 直 至 閣 下 發 出 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知 或 以 電郵 方 式 到 icbc. ecom@computershare. com.hk予 本 行 之 H股 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香港 灣 仔皇 后 大道 東 183號 合 和 中心 17M樓另 作 選 擇為 止 。 6. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of r eceipt and language of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing or by email to icbc. ecom@computershare. com.hkto the Bank c/o the Bank's H Share Registrar. 股 東 有 權隨 時 發出 合 理時 間 的書 面 通知 或 以電 郵方 式 到 icbc. ecom@computershare. com.hk予 本 行之 H股 證 券 登 記處 ， 要求 更 改公 司 通訊 之 收取 方 式及 語 言 版本 。 For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.

為 免 存 疑， 任 何在 本 變更 申 請 表 上 的額 外 手寫 指示 ， 本 行將 不 予處 理 。 Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Bank's Corporate Communication which we have sent to our Shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Bank on request. They are also available on the Bank's website ( www. icbc-ltd. com ) for five years from the date of first publication.

本 行 備 有於 過 去 12個月 曾 寄發 予 股東 的 公司 通 訊的 中 、 英文 版 印刷 本 。該 等 通訊 文 件亦 由 首次 登載 日 期 起計 ， 持續 5年 載於 本 行網 站 ( www. icbc-ltd.com ) 上 。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABE L 閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。 Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope 簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37 to return this Change Request Form to us. 香 港 Hong Kong No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong. 04062019 1 0 Attachments Original document

