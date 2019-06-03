Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
股份代號：Stock Code: 1398
美元優先股股份代號 : USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603 歐元優先股股份代號：EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604 人民幣優先股股份代號：RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
3 June 2019
Dear Shareholders,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")
- Publication of the Supplemental Circular on the Annual General Meeting for the Year 20 18 of the Bank to be held on 20 June 2019 and the related Supplemental Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Bank 's website at www.icbc-ltd.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations " on the homepage of the Bank's website then selecting Current Corporate Communication under "Announcements" and viewing the document through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews website.
Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications or to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in your choice of language by giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Bank c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank 's website at www.icbc-ltd.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Bank's website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such website version, the Bank will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication in printed form to you free of charge.
For those Shareholders who would like to appoint proxies to attend and vote in their stead at the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 of the Bank to be held on 20 June 201 9, please download the Supplemental Proxy Form from the Bank's website, and complete, sign and deposit the Supplemental Proxy Form at t he H Share Registrar following the instructions as provided in the Notes to the Supplemental Proxy Form. Please note that the S upplemental Proxy Form is for the purpose of the supplemental resolution(s) set out in the Supplemental Notice of the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 of the Bank dated 3 June 2019 and only serves as a supplement to the original proxy form for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018 of the Bank.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
The Board of Directors of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Bank for the information or action of holders of any of the Bank's securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.
各 位 股 東 ：
中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 行 」）
- 將 於 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 2 0 日 舉 行 之 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 補 充 股 東 通 函 及 相 關 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知
敬 請 注 意 ： 閣 下 如 欲 更 改 今 後 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 方 式 ， 或 欲 收 取 以 閣 下 所 選 擇 之 語 言 製 備 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 閣 下 有 權 在 任 何 時 間 發 出 合 理 書 面 通 知 或 簡 單 透 過 填 寫 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 無 需 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 寄 回
本 行 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 亦 可 於 本 行 網 站 （ www.icbc-ltd.com） 或 香 港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站
閣 下 如 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ） 閲 覽 在 本 行 網 站 發 佈 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 網 上 版 本 ， 但 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 在 收 取 或 接 收 登 載 於 本 行 網 站 上 的 本 次 公
|
司 通 訊 出 現 困 難 ， 本 行 將 應
|
閣 下 要 求 立 即 向
|
閣 下 寄 發 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。
股 東 如 欲 委 任 代 表 出 席 本 行 於 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 2 0 日 舉 行 之 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 及 於 會 上 代 為 投 票 ， 請 於 本 行 網 站 下 載 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 ， 並 根 據 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 內 附 註 之 指 示 填 寫 、 簽 署 ， 及 將 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 送 達 本 行 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 。 請 注 意 補 充 代 表 委 任 表 格 為 日 期 為 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 3 日 的 本 行 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 補 充 通 知 所 載 列 的 補 充 決 議 案 而 適 用 ， 僅 對 本 行 2 0 1 8 年 度 股 東 年 會 適 用 的 原 有 代 表 委 任 表 格 作 出 補 充 。
閣 下 如 對 本 函 内 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ， 或 電 郵 至 icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
董 事 會
二零一九年六月三日
附註：公司通訊指根據香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則第 1.01 條定義所載， 本行發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件， 包括但不限於： (a)年度報告； (b) 中期報告； (c)會議通告； (d)上市文件； (e)通函； (f)代表委任表格；及（g）回執。