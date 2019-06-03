Log in
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

(601398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders

06/03/2019

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

股份代號：Stock Code: 1398

美元優先股股份代號 : USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603 歐元優先股股份代號：EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604 人民幣優先股股份代號：RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

3 June 2019

Dear Non-registered Holders (Note),

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")

  • Publication of the Supplemental Circular on the Annual General Mee ting for the Year 2018 of the Bank to be held on 20 June 201 9 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Bank's website at www.icbc-ltd.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Bank's website then selecting Current Corporate Communication under "Announcements" and viewing the document through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Re quest Form on the reverse side and send it to the Bank c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bo ttom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders of the shares of the Bank ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Bank from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Bank, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 )

中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 行 」）

  • 將 於 2019620 日 舉 行 之 2018 年 度 股 東 年 會 補 充 股 東 通 函 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 現 已 登 載 於 本 行 網 站 （ www.icbc-ltd.com） 及 香 港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 ， 閣 下 可 在 本 行 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」一 項，再 在「 公 司 公 告 」項 下 選 擇 本 次 公 司 通 訊 並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 查 閱 本 次 公 司 通 訊，或 在 香

港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 則 無 需 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 寄 回 本 行 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。

閣 下 如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 電 話 熱 線 (852)2862 8688 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正， 或 電 郵 至 icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk

中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 會

二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 日

附註： 此函件乃向本行之非登記持有人發出，「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，其透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本行 發出通知，希望收到本行之公司通訊。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之所有本行股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

Name(s) and Address of Non-registered Holder(s): 非登記持有人之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")

致：

中國工商銀行股份有限公司（「本行」）

Stock Code: 1398

股份代號：1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

美元優先股股份代號：4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

歐元優先股股份代號：4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

人民幣優先股股份代號：84602

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication * of the Bank in the manner as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴行之公司通訊*

(Please mark ONLY ONE Xin the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication.

同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯 絡電 話號碼

簽 名

Notes 附註：

1. IMPORTANT: The above instructions will apply to the Current Corporat e Communication as well as all Corporate Communication* of the Bank to be sent to you in the future until you notify to the Bank c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to th e contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Bank.

重 要提 示：上 述指 示將同 時適 用於本次 公司 通訊以 及本 行日後 發送 予 閣下 之所 有公司 通訊 *，直至 閣 下通知 本 行 H 股 證 券登 記處 香港中 央

證 券登 記有限 公司 另外之 安排 或任何時 候停 止持有 本行 的股份 。

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Bank from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communication of the Bank).
    此函件乃向本行之非登記持有人發出「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，其透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本行發出 通知，希望收到本行之公司通訊)。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction s written on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 行將不 予處理 。

* Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Bank for the information or action of holders of any of the Bank's securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but n ot limited to (a) the annual report; (b)interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and (g) a reply slip.

  • 公 司通訊 指根據 香港聯 合交易 所有限 公司證 券上市 規則 第 1.01 條定義所 載，本 行發出 或將予 發出以 供其任何 證券持 有人參 照或採 取行動 的任何
    • 件，包 括但不 限於： (a)年 度報告； (b)中 期報告 ； (c)會議 通告 ； (d)上市 文件； (e)通函 ； (f)代表委 任表格； 及 (g)回執。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

