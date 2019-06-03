Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

股份代號：Stock Code: 1398

美元優先股股份代號 : USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603 歐元優先股股份代號：EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604 人民幣優先股股份代號：RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

3 June 2019

Dear Non-registered Holders (Note),

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")

Publication of the Supplemental Circular on the Annual General Mee ting for the Year 2018 of the Bank to be held on 20 June 201 9 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Bank's website at www.icbc-ltd.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Bank's website then selecting Current Corporate Communication under "Announcements" and viewing the document through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Re quest Form on the reverse side and send it to the Bank c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bo ttom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders of the shares of the Bank ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Bank from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Bank, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 ) ：

中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 行 」）

將 於 2019 年 6 月 20 日 舉 行 之 2018 年 度 股 東 年 會 補 充 股 東 通 函 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 現 已 登 載 於 本 行 網 站 （ www.icbc-ltd.com） 及 香 港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 ， 閣 下 可 在 本 行 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」一 項，再 在「 公 司 公 告 」項 下 選 擇 本 次 公 司 通 訊 並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 查 閱 本 次 公 司 通 訊，或 在 香

港 交 易 所 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 則 無 需 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 寄 回 本 行 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。

閣 下 如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 電 話 熱 線 (852)2862 8688 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正， 或 電 郵 至 icbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

中 國 工 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 會

二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 日

附註： 此函件乃向本行之非登記持有人發出，「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，其透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本行 發出通知，希望收到本行之公司通訊。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之所有本行股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。