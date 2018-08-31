Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Opinions of Independent Directors regarding the Issuance of Preference Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited hereby sets out the Opinions of Independent Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited regarding the Issuance of Preference Shares, for reference only.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

30 August 2018

OPINIONS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED REGARDING

THE ISSUANCE OF PREFERENCE SHARES

The meeting of the board of directors (the "Meeting") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was held on 30 August 2018, at which the Proposal in respect of Issuance of Domestic Preference Shares by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, the Proposal in respect of Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and other proposals were considered and approved. The Bank proposes to issue domestic and offshore preference shares with an aggregate amount of not more than RMB100 billion (the "Issuance"), among which the aggregate amount of domestic preference shares either in a single or multiple series will be not more than RMB100 billion, and the aggregate amount of offshore preference shares will be not more than RMB44 billion.

In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Guidance Opinion on the Launch of Preference Shares Pilot Scheme by the State Council, the Trial Administrative Measures on Preference Shares, the Rules Governing Capital Management of Commercial Banks (Provisional), the Guidance Opinion on Issuance of Preference Shares by Commercial Banks for Supplementing Tier 1 Capital, the Rules Governing the Listing of Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and other laws, regulations and regulatory documents, as well as the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles"), we, as the independent directors of the Bank, have carefully reviewed the proposals relating to the Issuance, and hereby issue our opinions on certain matters relating to the Issuance as follows:

1. The specific plan for the Issuance are in compliance with the relevant laws, regulations and the

Articles, and all proceeds from the Issuance will, after deduction of expenses relating to the Issuance, be fully used to replenish Additional Tier 1 Capital of the Bank. After completion of the Issuance, the Bank's net assets will increase and its capital strength and capital structure will be further improved and optimized, which will be beneficial to the sustainable and stable growth of the Bank.

2.

Under normal circumstances, the Issuance does not entitle the holders of such preference shares to attend or vote at any of the shareholders' general meetings of the Bank. However, on the occurrence of special circumstances as provided in laws, regulations, the Articles and the proposals, the holders of such preference shares shall be entitled to attend the shareholders' general meetings and vote. Upon completion of the Issuance, if the terms of restoration of voting rights provided by the proposal are triggered, each holder of such preference shares will be entitled to a certain proportion of voting rights in accordance with the agreed proposal, and to exercise voting rights together with the ordinary shareholders in the shareholders' general meeting in such proportion. This may impact the voting rights of the existing ordinary shareholders to a certain extent. However, the method of calculating the restored voting rights of the preference shares will be fair and reasonable to the existing ordinary shareholders.

3. In accordance with the regulations stipulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the specific plan for the Issuance, upon the occurrence of trigger events for mandatory conversion of preference shares and the implementation of such mandatory conversion, the ordinary share capital of the Bank will be increased accordingly and thus the rights and interests of existing ordinary shareholders will be affected to a certain extent.

4. Upon completion of the Issuance, the payment of dividends to the preference shares may affect the net profit after tax of the Bank attributable to the ordinary shareholders and thus may result in decrease in dividends distribution to the ordinary shareholders of the Bank. However, the Bank can deliver a reasonable return on capital and support the healthy and sustainable development of the Bank's various businesses by increasing the efficiency of capital allocation since all proceeds from the Issuance are classified as Additional Tier 1 Capital.

5. Upon completion of the Issuance, the dividends payable for the preference shares of this period will increase. If the Bank's distributable after-tax profit of a year cannot cover the dividends of the issued preference shares before the Issuance and of the Issuance, the dividends received by the holders of the issued preference shares before the Issuance (the "Former Preference Shareholders") may decrease (the cancel of dividends is subject to the approval of the shareholders' general meeting). Moreover, the Issuance will increase the number of the preference shares of the Bank. Under the circumstances that after the Issuance the preference shareholders have voting rights, the voting rights of the Former Preference Shareholders will be diluted. Besides, upon the occurrence of the mandatory conversion and restoration of voting rights, the Former Preference Shareholders' proportion of ordinary shares after conversion and restored voting rights will also be diluted.

6. The Meeting was convened, held and concluded in voting in compliance with the provisions of relevant laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of the Bank. The resolutions passed at such Meeting are therefore legal and effective.

7. In accordance with the Articles, the specific plan for the Issuance shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for consideration and approval item by item. The legitimate rights and interests of minority investors will be fully respected and protected by going through the above procedures.

Based on the above, the Issuance is in the interest of the Bank and the shareholders as a whole and there exist no circumstance which prejudices the interest of the Bank or any class of shareholders, and accordingly all the independent directors of the Bank approved the terms of the Issuance.

Independent Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited:

OR Ching Fai, HONG Yongmiao, Anthony Francis NEOH,

YANG Siu Shun, Sheila Colleen BAIR, SHEN Si

30 August 2018