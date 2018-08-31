Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Proposed Appointment of Director and Supervisor

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR AND

SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu be nominated as a candidate for election as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank. The board of supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors") announces that Mr. Qu Qiang be nominated as a candidate for election as External Supervisor of the Bank. A circular which includes, among other things, a notice of shareholders' general meeting will be despatched to shareholders in due course.

Proposed Appointment of Director

The meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30 August 2018 resolved that Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu be nominated as the candidate for election as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank. The appointment of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank is subject to the consideration and approval at the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank after Shanghai Stock Exchange reviews his qualification and confirms that it has no objection, and is subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") after the approval from the shareholders' general meeting is obtained. The term of office of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank will commence on the date when the approval from the CBIRC is obtained.

The biography of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu is set out below: Fred Zuliu Hu, male, Chinese nationality, permanent resident of Hong Kong, born in June 1963 in Hunan. Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu currently serves in various positions such as the chairman of Primavera Capital Group, the non-executive chairman of Yum China Holdings, Inc, the independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the director of UBS Group AG, the independent director of Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., Ltd., the non-executive director of China Asset Management Co., Ltd. and the independent director of Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. and is the co-chair of The Nature Conservancy's Asia Pacific Council and the director of the China Medical Board. Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu is also a member of the Global Board of Advisors for the Council onForeign Relations, the 21st Century Council of the Berggruen Institute, the Advisory Committee for the Harvard China Fund, the Harvard Kennedy School Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, the Stanford Center for International Development, and the Jerome A. Chazen Institute of International Business at Columbia University. Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu concurrently serves as the co-director of the National Center for Economic Research and a professor at Tsinghua University, and he is also an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Peking University. Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu previously served as a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund from 1991 to 1996; Head of Research at the World Economic Forum from 1996 to 1997; the chairman for Greater China and a partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from 1997 to 2010, an independent non-executive director of Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited (formerly known as SCMP Group Limited) from 2010 to 2016 and an independent non-executive director of Hang Seng Bank Limited from 2011 to May 2018. Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu obtained a master's degree in engineering science from Tsinghua University in 1986, and a master's degree and a PhD in economics from Harvard University in 1991.

Proposed Appointment of Supervisor

The term of Mr. Qu Qiang as External Supervisor will expire in December 2018 and he is eligible for re-election upon the expiry of his term according to the relevant regulations. The meeting of the Board of Supervisors held on 30 August 2018 resolved that Mr. Qu Qiang be nominated as a candidate for election as External Supervisor of the Bank. The election of Mr. Qu Qiang as External Supervisor of the Bank will be proposed for consideration and approval at the shareholders' general meeting. The new term of office of Mr. Qu Qiang as External Supervisor of the Bank will commence on the date when his current term as External Supervisor expires.

The biography of Mr. Qu Qiang is set out below: Qu Qiang, male, Chinese nationality, born in February 1966. Mr. Qu Qiang has served as External Supervisor of the Bank since December 2015. Currently, he is a professor and tutor for PhD students of Renmin University of China, Director of China Fiscal and Financial Policy Research Center (a key research center of humanities and social sciences of the Ministry of Education), Deputy Director of Financial and Securities Institute of Renmin University of China, a council member of China Finance Society, a member of China Finance 40 Forum and External Expert of China Development Bank. He was Head of the Applied Finance Department of the School of Finance, Renmin University of China. Currently, he is also External Supervisor of Bank of Beijing. Mr. Qu Qiang graduated from Renmin University of China, and received a Doctorate degree in Economics.

According to the Articles of Association of the Bank, the term of office of each director and supervisor is three years, and a director and supervisor is eligible for re-election upon the expiry of his term. The remuneration of Independent Non-executive Directors and External Supervisors of the Bank shall follow the relevant regulations and the relevant remuneration plans will be approved in accordance with the relevant procedures and submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for consideration and approval. The details of the remuneration of the directors and supervisors of the Bank are available in the Bank's annual reports and relevant announcements.

Save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu and Mr. Qu Qiang has not held positions in the Bank or the subsidiaries of the Bank in the last three years, does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Bank and does not hold any interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters relating to the election of Mr. Fred Zuliu Hu and Mr. Qu Qiang that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank nor is there any other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

30 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. YI Huiman, Mr. GU Shu and Mr. WANG Jingdong as executive directors, Mr. CHENG Fengchao, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Mr. FEI Zhoulin. Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. OR Ching Fai, Mr. HONG Yongmiao, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR and Mr. SHEN Si as independent non-executive directors.