Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Report on Duty Performance of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of ICBC in 2018

Report on Duty Performance of the Audit Committee of the Board of

Directors of ICBC in 2018

As required by the Guidelines for the Work of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the performance of duties by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ("the Bank") in 2018 is reported as follows:

During the reporting period, the Audit Committee held six meetings, considered 11 proposals including the proposals on the Bank s periodic reports and the Plan for Internal Audit Projects in 2018, and heard 14 reports including the 2017 Internal Audit Report and the report on internal control audit results. The Audit Committee put forward comments or suggestions on matters including the arrangement of internal and external audits and development plan, impact of the implementation of new accounting standards, and construction of internal audit system and mechanism.

Additionally, it enhanced communication with external auditors and supervision over their work and held separate communication meetings with external auditors. The Audit Committee heard several reports of external auditors concerning audit plan, audit results, and management proposals, and instructed external auditors to strengthen their audit in key areas. In 2018, the Audit Committee made a site visit at a Branch for due diligence, to understand its credit asset quality, credit mechanism, cultural development and other aspects, and provided suggestions.

The Audit Committee periodically reviewed the financial reports of the Bank. It had reviewed and submitted to the Board of Directors to approve the annual report, interim report and quarterly reports of the Bank. It also organized and conducted an internal control assessment of the Group for 2017 and supervised external auditors to audit the assessment report and procedures of the Bank in accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements. During the preparation and audit of the 2018 financial statements, the Audit Committee discussed and agreed with the external auditors matters such as audit schedule and progress arrangement, followed the status of external audit and conducted supervision over relevant work at appropriate time by means of hearing reports and holding informal discussions, and reviewed the unaudited and preliminarily audited annual financial statements respectively. The Audit Committee held a meeting on 27 March 2019, and considered that the annual financial statements truly, accurately and completely reflected the financial position of the Bank. The Audit Committee reviewed the summary of audit work performed by