Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Supplemental Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018
0
06/03/2019 | 10:39pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Stock Code: 1398
USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603
EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604
RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2018
Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") and the notice of annual general meeting for the year 2018 of the Bank (the "AGM") dated 30 April 2019 (the "Original Notice"), which set out the time and venue of the AGM and contain the resolutions to be tabled before the AGM for shareholders' approval.
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the AGM to be held as originally scheduled at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC concurrently by video conference on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 2:30 p.m., will consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution, which was submitted by Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a shareholder of the Bank in compliance with the laws and the articles of association of the Bank, in addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice:
As Ordinary Resolution:
11. Proposal on the Election of Mr. Lu Yongzhen as Non-executive Director of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
The Board of Directors of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Beijing, PRC
3 June 2019
1
Notes:
Details of the abovementioned resolution is set out in the supplemental circular of the Bank dated 3 June 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this supplemental notice of AGM, capitalised terms used in this supplemental notice of AGM shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Circular.
Please note that, to listen to "Work Report of Independent Non-executive Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited for 2018", "Report concerning the Special Report on Related Party Transactions of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited in 2018" and "Report on the Implementation of the Plan on Authorisation of the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited in 2018", which were originally numbered items 11, 12 and 13 respectively in the Original Notice, shall be renumbered as items 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
A supplemental proxy form (the "Supplemental Proxy Form") containing resolution numbered 11 mentioned above is enclosed with the Supplemental Circular. The proxy form issued by the Bank along with the Original Circular (the "Original Proxy Form") will remain valid and effective to the fullest extent applicable if correctly completed and lodged with the H Share registrar of the Bank.
If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying Supplemental Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. To be valid, the Supplemental Proxy Form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be lodged at the H Share registrar of the Bank, by hand or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) by holders of H Shares. The H Share registrar of the Bank is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, whose address is at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990). Completion and return of the Supplemental Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or at any adjournment thereof should you so wish, but in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Shareholders are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend the AGM, but only one of proxies can be designated to vote at the AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, should the proxies being appointed to attend the AGM under each of the Original Proxy Form and/or the Supplemental Proxy Form are different and more than one of the proxies attended the AGM, only the proxy validly appointed under the Original Proxy Form shall be designated to vote at the AGM.
Please refer to the Original Notice for details in respect of other resolutions to be considered at the AGM, eligibility for attending the AGM, proxy, registration procedures, closure of register of members and other relevant matters.
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing and Mr. GU Shu as executive directors, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. DONG Shi and Mr. YE Donghai as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Ms. Sheila Colleen BAIR, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.
ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 02:38:02 UTC