Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Supplemental Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Year 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4603

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

RMB Preference Shares Stock Code: 84602

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2018

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") and the notice of annual general meeting for the year 2018 of the Bank (the "AGM") dated 30 April 2019 (the "Original Notice"), which set out the time and venue of the AGM and contain the resolutions to be tabled before the AGM for shareholders' approval.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the AGM to be held as originally scheduled at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, No. 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC concurrently by video conference on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 2:30 p.m., will consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution, which was submitted by Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a shareholder of the Bank in compliance with the laws and the articles of association of the Bank, in addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice:

As Ordinary Resolution:

11. Proposal on the Election of Mr. Lu Yongzhen as Non-executive Director of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

3 June 2019