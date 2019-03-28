Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Work Report of Independent Non-executive Directors of ICBC for 2018

Mr. Hong has served as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank since August 2012. Mr. Hong was previously in charge of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Overseas Young Scholars supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and acted as President of the Chinese Economists Society in North America. He is currently an academician of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World and a professor of Economics and International Studies at Cornell University in the United States. He has been enrolled as one of the first participants of the "Thousand Talents Plan" and serves as Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee of Economics Teaching at Institutions of Higher Learning under the Ministry of Education and Director of the Wang Yanan Institute for Studies in Economics and the School of Economics at Xiamen University. He is a lecture professor of the "Changjiang Scholars" launched by the Ministry of Education, an honorary professor of the School of Economics and Management at University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and a senior editor in economics for the Journal of Management Science and Engineering, an English magazine published by the National Natural Science Foundation of China. He is also an editorial board member of Economic Research Journal of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and an academic board member of China Economic Quarterly published by Peking University. He acts as Independent Non-Executive Director of Xiamen Bank Co., Ltd. as well. Mr. Hong graduated from Xiamen University with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's degree in Economics, and obtained his Doctorate degree in Economics from the University of California San Diego.

Anthony Francis Neoh, Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Neoh has served as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank since April 2015. He previously served as Chief Advisor to the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), a member of the International Consultation Committee of CSRC, a member of the Basic Law Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of People's Republic of China, and Chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. He was Chairman of the Technical Committee of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, a Non-executive Director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited. He was an Independent Non-executive Director of Link Management Limited, which is the Manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust. He was also an Independent Non-executive Director of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Bank of China Limited and China Life Insurance Company Limited. Mr. Neoh currently serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of CITIC Limited and New China Life Insurance Company Limited. He graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor's degree in Law. He is Honorary Doctorate of Law of Chinese University of Hong Kong and Open University of Hong Kong and Honorary Doctorate of Social Sciences of Lingnan University. He was elected Honorary Fellow of the Hong Kong Securities Institute and Academician of the International Euro-Asian Academy of Sciences. Mr. Neoh was appointed as Senior Counsel in Hong Kong. He is a barrister of England and Wales. He was admitted to the State Bar of California.

Yang Siu Shun, Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Yang has served as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank since April 2016. He previously served as Chairman and Principal Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong, Executive Chairman and Principal Partner of