Industrial Bulgaria : AGM decision on distribution of IHB profit for 2018

06/21/2019 | 02:50am EDT
21 Jun 2019 | 08:49

On 20 June 2019 the General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC was held under the Agenda, announced in the Trade Register on 15.05.2019.

By virtue of article 115c, paragraph 4 of the Public Offering of Securities Act, we would like to inform that on p. 4 of the Agenda, The General Meeting of the Shareholders adopts a decision for allocation of the earnings of the Company for 2018 as follows:

  • The earnings of the Company for 2018 amounting to BGN 5 891 558,81 (five million eight hundred and ninety-one thousand five hundred and fifty-eight leva and eighty-one stotinki) to remain as retained earnings of the Company.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:49:03 UTC
