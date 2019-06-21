Industrial Bulgaria : AGM decision on distribution of IHB profit for 2018

21 Jun 2019 | 08:49
On 20 June 2019 the General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC was held under the Agenda, announced in the Trade Register on 15.05.2019.
By virtue of article 115c, paragraph 4 of the Public Offering of Securities Act, we would like to inform that on p. 4 of the Agenda, The General Meeting of the Shareholders adopts a decision for allocation of the earnings of the Company for 2018 as follows:
The earnings of the Company for 2018 amounting to BGN 5 891 558,81 (five million eight hundred and ninety-one thousand five hundred and fifty-eight leva and eighty-one stotinki) to remain as retained earnings of the Company.
