Industrial Bulgaria : AGM decision on distribution of IHB profit for 2018

On 20 June 2019 the General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC was held under the Agenda, announced in the Trade Register on 15.05.2019.

By virtue of article 115c, paragraph 4 of the Public Offering of Securities Act, we would like to inform that on p. 4 of the Agenda, The General Meeting of the Shareholders adopts a decision for allocation of the earnings of the Company for 2018 as follows:

The earnings of the Company for 2018 amounting to BGN 5 891 558,81 (five million eight hundred and ninety-one thousand five hundred and fifty-eight leva and eighty-one stotinki) to remain as retained earnings of the Company.

