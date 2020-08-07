Industrial Bulgaria : Announcement conserning the organization of the Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for 27.08.2020

07 Aug 2020 | 09:00

Having in mind the continuing emergency epidemiological situation in the country and in order to ensure that the Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC convened on August 27, 2020 will take place in the safest possible way and in compliance with all the necessary anti-epidemiological measures, we kindly ask the shareholders who will attend the meeting to provide enough time for their registration so that there is no crowd at the end of the registration period.

The registration of the shareholders will start at 9.00 am on August 27, 2020 and will close at 10.00 am.

We kindly ask the shareholders who will participate in the General Meeting by proxy to send their proxies in a timely manner to the following address: Sofia, 37A Prof. Fridtjof Nansen str. or to the following e-mail address: ir@bulgariaholding.com no later than 12.00 am on 26.08.2020.

