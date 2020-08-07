Log in
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(4ID)
Industrial Bulgaria : Announcement conserning the organization of the Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for 27.08.2020

08/07/2020 | 05:54am EDT
07 Aug 2020 | 09:00

Having in mind the continuing emergency epidemiological situation in the country and in order to ensure that the Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC convened on August 27, 2020 will take place in the safest possible way and in compliance with all the necessary anti-epidemiological measures, we kindly ask the shareholders who will attend the meeting to provide enough time for their registration so that there is no crowd at the end of the registration period.

The registration of the shareholders will start at 9.00 am on August 27, 2020 and will close at 10.00 am.

We kindly ask the shareholders who will participate in the General Meeting by proxy to send their proxies in a timely manner to the following address: Sofia, 37A Prof. Fridtjof Nansen str. or to the following e-mail address: ir@bulgariaholding.com no later than 12.00 am on 26.08.2020.


Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:53:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 116 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net income 2019 7,74 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
Net Debt 2019 46,2 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 75,7 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 140
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Borislav Emilov Gavrilov Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD-25.49%46
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.49%25 326
HAL TRUST-18.85%11 543
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-3.02%11 236
LIFCO AB (PUBL)19.49%7 131
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 152
