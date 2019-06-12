Industrial Bulgaria : IHB BUSINESS RUN VARNA - for the second consecutive year with the support of Industrial holding Bulgaria

12 Jun 2019 | 09:00

On June 9, 2019 for the second consecutive year in Varna was held the biggest team building in Bulgaria with a charity cause - IHB BUSINESS RUN VARNA, again with the support of Industrial holding Bulgaria.

The competition was a race for teams from different companies on a route located on the ship yard premises of Bulyard Shipbuilding Industry. This year's event included a running contest for children, including warm-up and athletic exercises developed specifically for children.

40 teams took part, 3 of which were from the IHB Group.

The event was charitable, as 30% of the starting taxes will be donated to 'Life with Down Syndrome' Foundation for the purpose of organizing an art therapy for children from Varna with Down syndrome.

The organizer of the event was Begach Running Club.

Back