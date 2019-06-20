Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

20 Jun 2019 | 10:39

On 19.06.2019, Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received a notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 'Aladis' EAD, a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding a transaction, as follows:

Type of transaction: Disposal (Sale) of 35 000 number of shares, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of transaction on BSE AD, Standard Equities Segment: 18.06.2019.

Price per one share: 1,010 BGN.

