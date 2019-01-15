Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced
that the characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting
purposes is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Allocation
Per Share
|
Declaration
Dates
|
|
|
Record
Dates
|
|
|
Paid/Payable
Dates
|
|
|
Dividends
Per Share
|
|
|
Ordinary
Income
|
|
|
Section
199A
Dividend(1)
|
|
|
Qualified
Dividend(2)
|
|
|
Total
Capital
Gain
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(3)
|
|
|
Return of
Capital
|
04/19/18
|
|
|
04/30/18
|
|
|
05/14/18
|
|
|
$0.27
|
|
|
$0.2700
|
|
|
$0.2700
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
07/19/18
|
|
|
07/30/18
|
|
|
08/13/18
|
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
$0.3300
|
|
|
$0.3300
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
10/18/18
|
|
|
10/29/18
|
|
|
11/12/18
|
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
$0.3300
|
|
|
$0.3300
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALS:
|
|
|
$0.93
|
|
|
$0.9300
|
|
|
$0.9300
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Income amount.
|
|
|
|
(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Income amount.
|
|
|
|
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in,
the Total Capital Gain amount.
|
|
|
|
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust,
or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties
throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating
subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset
management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of
beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder,
Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the
Trust.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005874/en/