INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST (ILPT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
19.3 USD   +0.26%
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

01/15/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

               
Dividend Allocation
Per Share

Declaration
Dates

Record
Dates

Paid/Payable
Dates

Dividends
Per Share

Ordinary
Income

   

Section
199A
Dividend(1)

    

Qualified
Dividend(2)

    

Total
Capital
Gain

   

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(3)

    

Return of
Capital

04/19/18 04/30/18 05/14/18 $0.27 $0.2700 $0.2700 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
07/19/18 07/30/18 08/13/18 $0.33 $0.3300 $0.3300 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
10/18/18 10/29/18 11/12/18 $0.33 $0.3300 $0.3300 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
TOTALS: $0.93 $0.9300 $0.9300 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
100.00% 100.00% 0.00% 0.00%
 
      (1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.
(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.
 

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 161 M
EBIT 2018 106 M
Net income 2018 68,6 M
Debt 2018 442 M
Yield 2018 6,65%
P/E ratio 2018 16,45
P/E ratio 2019 16,31
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
Capitalization 1 253 M
