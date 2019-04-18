Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Industrial Logistics Properties Trust    ILPT

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST

(ILPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 08:11am EDT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.33 per common share ($1.32 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2019 and distributed on or about May 16, 2019.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based on ILPT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond ILPT’s control. For example, this press release states that ILPT’s dividend rate will be $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year. A possible implication of this statement is that ILPT will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year in the future. ILPT’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by ILPT’s Board of Trustees. The ILPT Board considers many factors when setting dividend rates including ILPT’s historical and projected income, normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay ILPT’s obligations and fund ILPT’s investments, distributions which may be required to be paid by ILPT to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by ILPT’s Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except at required by law, ILPT does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPE
08:11aINDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Sh..
BU
04/10INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces Closing of Previously Announced..
BU
04/03INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Schedu..
BU
02/20INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 201..
BU
02/15INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces Two Portfolio Acquisitions Tota..
BU
01/29INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces $650 Million Mortgage Financing..
BU
01/23INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call Sched..
BU
01/18INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Sh..
BU
01/15INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation
BU
2018SELECT INCOME REIT : Announces the Completion of the Distribution of 45 Million ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 193 M
EBIT 2019 131 M
Net income 2019 63,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 17,88
P/E ratio 2020 17,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,35x
Capitalization 1 303 M
Chart INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Duration : Period :
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Murray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Siedel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
Lisa Harris Jones Independent Trustee
Bruce M. Gans Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST1.78%1 303
EQUINIX INC26.93%37 287
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.80%24 797
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.50%20 589
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES20.81%15 408
WP CAREY INC16.25%12 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About