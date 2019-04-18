Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

Industrial
Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced a regular
quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.33 per common
share ($1.32 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to
ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on
April 29, 2019 and distributed on or about May 16, 2019.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust,
or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties
throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating
subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset
management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based on
ILPT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the
implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not
occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond ILPT’s control. For
example, this press release states that ILPT’s dividend rate will be
$0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year. A possible implication
of this statement is that ILPT will continuously pay quarterly dividends
of $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year in the future. ILPT’s
dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by ILPT’s Board of
Trustees. The ILPT Board considers many factors when setting dividend
rates including ILPT’s historical and projected income, normalized funds
from operations, cash available for distribution, the then current and
expected needs and availability of cash to pay ILPT’s obligations and
fund ILPT’s investments, distributions which may be required to be paid
by ILPT to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and
other factors deemed relevant by ILPT’s Board of Trustees in its
discretion. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or
decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future
dividends will be paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking
statements in this press release. Except at required by law, ILPT does
not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
